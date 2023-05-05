[Review]ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED (2023) Out-of-the-box Review

When it comes to thin and light pen motor models on the market, the ZenBook S series of ASUS has always been a series that is popular with many business users. Recently, ASUS launched a new generation of ZenBook S model: ZenBook S 13 OLED. I have already borrowed this machine and tried it in detail. Now let Edward share with you the impression after using it.

The new material is beautiful and feels good

This time, ASUS launched a new generation of ZenBook S 13 OLED. The special feature is that the surface of the machine no longer uses a full-smooth metal design, but adds a new plasma ceramic coating on the aluminum metal surface, as well as an irregular slash design. This new surface design not only makes the body look more beautiful, but also feels good to the touch and prevents fingerprints from sticking. In addition, it also has a hardness of 8H, and has passed the US military MIL-STD 810H durable certification. The official said that it has the advantages of anti-fading and anti-wear, which also makes everyone feel more at ease when taking it out on the street. Of course, the thickness of the fuselage is only about 1cm and the weight is about 1kg, which also makes it continue to have the advantages of lightness, lightness and easy to carry. It is indeed very suitable as a portable work device. It is worth mentioning that the current generation of ZenBook S 13 OLED has added a lot of environmentally friendly elements in both raw materials and processing procedures, which greatly reduces the damage to the environment. It can be regarded as a contribution to the global environment.

▲This is the new generation of ZenBook S 13 OLED launched by ASUS. You can see that the surface of the machine no longer adopts a fully smooth and pattern-free design, but adds irregular slashes.

▲However, a new plasma ceramic coating has been added to the surface of this generation, which feels like a matte texture. Not only does it feel better, but the body is also harder and cleaner, making it more secure for external use.

▲The fuselage is still made of aluminum metal, which is still hard and light.

▲The fuselage is only 1kg in weight, so it is very easy to carry and use.

▲As for the lens at the top of the screen, it can provide 1080p resolution images, and has a built-in infrared function, and also supports Windows Hello face recognition login function.

▲In the settings, users can turn on different correction functions according to their needs, such as: light optimization, background blur, skin beautification, etc., so that the effect of video calls is better.

▲ There is also a microphone next to the lens, which also supports different effects to meet the needs of different occasions, for example: single or multiple people can be selected for a conference call, and the AI ​​​​noise reduction function can be turned on when there is a single person. And Migaofeng can also set whether it is one-way (forward radio) or omnidirectional radio.

▲Even the speaker can turn on the AI ​​noise reduction function.

▲ZenBook S 13 OLED also has a built-in ScreenXpert function, in which users can switch the lens on and off with one button, and turn it off when not in use to prevent privacy leakage.

▲It also has a built-in application viewer, which can set which applications are displayed on which specified display, which is very useful when using dual or triple screens.

▲With the ScreenXpert interface, users can also set functions to meet their personal needs.

▲ZenBook S 13 OLED also has built-in GlideX software, allowing users to use the tablet as a secondary screen for the laptop.

▲Of course, it also has built-in MyASUS software, which can control various functions and settings of the computer on one platform.

OLED screen supports multiple color gamuts

As for the display, it has a built-in 13.3-inch 2.8K resolution NanoEdge screen, and it uses OLED material and continues to use the 16:10 aspect ratio design. The former guarantees a certain quality of color or text display, while the latter makes everyone When browsing files or web pages, you can read one or two horizontal lines on a page to improve work efficiency. In addition, the current generation of OLED screens, in addition to supporting the Dolby Vision HDR format, has also obtained VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 and Pantone certification, and the effect of viewing videos is also very good. What’s more important is that in addition to the 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, the current generation of screens can also switch between different color gamuts in the settings to cope with different display content. Whether it is work or entertainment, it is very satisfying. considerate. As for the sound effects, the built-in stereo speakers are not only tuned by the famous audio brand harman/kardon, but also support Dolby Atmos sound effects. It is very clear and the volume is sufficient. Although the bass is small, it is still audible. With such a thin and light laptop built-in speaker, I think the overall sound performance is more than enough.

▲ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED has a built-in 13.3-inch NanoEdge small-frame OLED screen.

▲The frame is very slim, which makes the visual screen ratio very high.

▲The screen itself is also very thin, but because the new material on the machine surface is very hard, clean and durable, it still protects the screen very well.

▲However, due to the use of OLED screens and the support for HDR, a certain degree of brightness must be ensured, so only mirror screens can be used, so it will be a bit reflective when exposed to strong light.

▲In addition, although the screen can be fully opened at 180 degrees, the body cannot be placed flat on the table, so it is of little significance.

▲It is more preferable to use it in traditional laptop mode, and the bottom of the screen will be higher than the top of the keyboard, so that the keyboard is tilted towards the user, making typing more comfortable.

▲The screen also supports playing Dolby Vision format videos.

▲The screen resolution is 2880 x 1800 2.8K.

▲In addition, the screen also supports low-brightness anti-flicker function. Even if the screen brightness is reduced, the screen will not flicker to protect the eyesight of both eyes.

▲As for the quality of the screen display, because it is made of OLED material, the effect is very good, the text display is clear and sharp, and the color of the viewing video is also very attractive, and the performance is very good.

▲The viewing angle is also very high, and the display quality has not declined when viewed from the side.

▲In addition, in MyASUS, users can also change the screen color gamut according to their personal needs, and the options are: native color gamut – preset vivid color, sRGB – standard web content color, DCI-P3 – standard theater color And Display P3 – a wider range of true colors, users can choose according to different occasions.

▲The above 4 photos are the same photo, you can refer to the display color effects under the native color gamut, sRGB, DCI-P3 and Display P3 color gamut settings.

▲As for the built-in speakers, they are still located on the left and right sides of the bottom of the phone closer to the user.

▲ A pair of stereo speakers are still tuned by the famous audio brand harman/kardon, and also support Dolby Atmos sound effects.

The typing feel of the keyboard has declined, but the terminals are still complete

As for the keyboard, the current generation of ZenBook S 13 OLED adopts a thinner design to maintain the thin and light design of the notebook. However, compared with the previous generation, the thinner keyboard also means that the key travel has been reduced a little, although the key pressing area It’s still quite adequate, but the reduced key travel makes it less comfortable to press than the previous generation when typing for a long time. However, it is always necessary to accommodate the thin and light body design, so everyone can only get used to it. On the contrary, in terms of terminals, the current generation is still very complete. Basically, even if it is used externally, it is very convenient to connect to the peripherals, and there is no need to construct an adapter. This aspect is still worthy of praise.

▲ The keyboard of the new generation ZenBook S 13 OLED has a similar layout to the previous generation.

▲However, due to the need to accommodate the slim body, the keyboard part of this generation has become thinner, and the keys have less travel, so typing for a long time is not as comfortable as the previous generation.

▲However, the ErgoSense touchpad still maintains a relatively large design, and the multi-finger control is very comfortable.

▲ In terms of terminals, the current generation of ZenBook S 13 OLED still maintains a very complete configuration, from USB-A to Thunderbolt 4 USB-C and HDMI output. It is very convenient to connect to the peripherals when using it externally without carrying an adapter.

Flagship document machine performance and power enough to last a day

Finally, in terms of hardware configuration, the new generation ZenBook S 13 OLED is still equipped with the flagship specifications in the document machine, including: the latest 13th generation Intel Core i7 – 1355U 1.7GHz power-saving 10-core 12-thread processor, Intel Iris Xe image processing chip, up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. As for the performance, whether it is the actual experience or the results obtained through different performance evaluation software, it can also prove that its performance is indeed at the flagship level. There is absolutely no problem in using it as the main machine, even if it needs to be used occasionally, as long as it is not used for gaming. As for the power supply, it has a built-in 63Wh 4-cell lithium-ion battery. The official said that it can be used continuously for up to 14 hours. In my actual experience, it has been confirmed that the actual use time is not as long as 14 hours, but it takes 10 to 12 hours. Hours are not too much of a problem. In other words, it can basically be used for a day once fully charged, which can meet the daily needs of most users. And even if there is no power, you can charge it to 70% in 49 minutes with the included charging fire bull.

▲In terms of hardware configuration, the version I borrowed has the latest 13th generation Intel Core i7-1355U processor, Intel Iris Xe image processing chip, 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. top configuration.

▲The author first tested the performance of the processor with Geekbench 6. The results showed that the single-core and multi-core results were 2,396 points and 8,275 points respectively, which was very satisfactory.

▲The author used 3DMark’s Time Spy to test the image processing performance, and the result was 1,519 points. It can be seen that even if the ZenBook S 13 OLED cannot be used as a machine, it should be able to handle simple image processing.

▲As for the performance of the built-in SSD, the author used CyrstalDiskMark for testing, and the reading and writing speeds were recorded as 7044.27MB/s and 5271.71MB/s respectively, which indeed belong to the performance of PCIe 4.0 series.

▲Finally, the author used PCMark 10 and Geekbench 6 – OpenCL to test the overall system performance of ZenBook S 13 OLED (2023), and the results were 5,129 points and 15,008 points respectively. It can be seen that it is used as the main machine for word processing, plus Its thin and light design is not a big problem for most users.

▲In addition, it also has a built-in dual cooling fan design. If the user uses ZenBook S 13 OLED to perform the image, as long as the high-efficiency mode is turned on, the fan will rotate at full speed to dissipate heat. Even if it does not have a dedicated display, the performance can handle it .

Summary: Thin and light design, easy to carry and easy to carry for business

To sum up, ASUS launched a new generation of ZenBook S 13 OLED this time. Although it does not have too many new features that surprise, it has been improved and improved to a certain extent in terms of appearance design and screen performance. Of course, the keyboard experience has declined compared to the previous generation, but the overall performance is still very good, and the built-in power is enough for a day, ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED (2023) is indeed a thin and light design, easy to carry It is the best choice for portable business laptops. If your budget is not too tight, it is also a model that you can consider buying.

