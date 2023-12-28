Home » [Review]”Final Fantasy XVI: Echoes of the Fallen” The strongest monster in history appears + ancient ruins in the sky are explored | Unwire.hk
Square Enix recently released two new storyline DLCs for Final Fantasy XVI, titled “Echoes of the Fallen” and “The Rising Tide,” at The Game Awards 2023. While “Echoes of the Fallen” was released with little notice, leaving players to immediately purchase the DLC or season pass, the question remains: is the DLC worth the money for players to buy?

The starting conditions for additional plots are a bit troublesome, with players needing to have reached certain points in the main story chapter and have completed specific commissions in order to access “Echoes of the Fallen.” Additionally, the DLC tells the story of how a businessman, Charon, asks the protagonist, Clive, to investigate the source of a black crystal that has begun to circulate on the black market.

Furthermore, “Echoes of the Fallen” features ancient ruins that are completely different from the outside world, with impressive light and shadow performance and linear map use. Players will also encounter powerful ruined enemies and the most powerful monster of all time, OMEGA, whose attack method and intensity will keep players on their toes.

The DLC ends after OMEGA, leaving players with the ability to build the most powerful weapons in the game and relive battles in arcade mode or challenge. However, it is only 3 to 5 hours long, leaving some players wanting more.

Overall, “Echoes of the Fallen” is an exciting addition to Final Fantasy XVI. Its gameplay and design deserve the support of players who like the game. Looking forward to the next DLC, “The Rising Tide,” in the coming year.

