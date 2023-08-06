Reviews NiPoGi AM06PRO mini-PC with Ryzen 5 • Techzilla

If you are looking for a powerful and affordable MiniPC then the Nipogi AM06PRO could be what you are looking for. It is in fact a mini-PC equipped with Ryzen 5 CPU 5500U and 16GB DDR-4 RAM with Windows 11 pre-installed. It supports 4K streaming at 60fps so it’s great for enjoying high quality content or playing games at higher resolutions than FullHD. It is in fact possible to connect this mini-pc to up to three external screens thanks to its extensive connectivity equipment.

It is a MiniPC that can also be found on Amazon.it for €450 but often with coupons and flash offers that they bring around 300€ and for this hardware endowment it could prove to be a pleasant surprise. Let’s find out better together.

We had already reviewed a NiPoGi mini-pc with Intel i3, while this model with Ryzen 5 also wants to offer better performance on the gaming side. It is an interesting product that is offered on Amazon Italy for around €440 but which can often be found on offer or with coupons around €330 as at the time of the review. A figure that seems in line with the specifications and that could be a valid alternative for those looking for a mid-range mini-PC.

In this in-depth review, we will explore all the features, strengths and technical details of this MiniPC, which has attracted the attention of computer enthusiasts from all over the world.

Unboxing

Inside the package we will find a rich equipment to immediately use our new NIPOGI Am06Pro. The box contains:

The mini PC Power supply and charging cable HDMI cable SATA cable Fixing plate

An Elegant and Compact Design

The Nipogi AM06PRO not only offers outstanding performance, but also has a design elegant and compact that adapts to any environment. With a small 5.19 x 5.19 x 1.96 inch rectangular case, this MiniPC can be easily placed on your desktop without taking up too much space. It has a more aggressive look than the NiPoGi GK3 Plus that we reviewed: it has a polycarbonate body with a black honeycomb grille and a red main status LED. A look that definitely winks at the gaming world.

Also, the bottom features rubber feet that keep it firmly stable on the desktop. The power button is placed on the top panel, making it easy to reach and use. Among other things, the LED positioned at the corner of the power button is very nice, which lights up red when the PC is on.

Specs: Advanced Features for Exceptional Performance

The Nipogi AM06PRO comes with some advanced features such as its ability to view video in 4K a 60Hz, it’s perfect for enjoying your favorite multimedia content in exceptional quality. Plus, up to three displays can be connected simultaneously, giving you an even more immersive viewing experience and advanced multitasking.

The Nipogi AM06PRO is equipped with a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU with 6 cores and 12 threads, offering great performance for any work or entertainment activity. With a base frequency of 2.10 GHz and a maximum frequency of 4.041 MHzthis CPU can easily handle the most demanding applications and recent games.

Benchmark

Speaking of benchmarks below you can see some numbers, specifically the Geekbench CPU tests with 1419 points in singles and 4236 in multithreading and the GPU with OpenCL and AMD’s VULKAN API. Finally the speed of the internal disk with CrystalMark.

The Nipogi AM06PRO is designed to be easily upgradeable and offers many connectivity options. You can easily open the MiniPC by removing the 4 screws on the bottom and access the internal components. The RAM cards can be easily removed by pressing the corner flaps, allowing you to upgrade the capacity up to a maximum of 64GB.

The Mini PC NiPoGi AM06 PROit is in fact equipped with 16 GB of dual-channel DDR4 memory, which can be expanded up to 64GB (2x 32 GB, up to 3200 MHz) while the 512GB M. 2 SSD NVME 2280 storage is expandable up to 2 TB.

Graphically theMini PC NiPoGi AM06 PROit mounts an AMD Radeon 7 Core 1800 MHz which guarantees good fluidity even in the most recent and high-performance games provided you make some compromises with the more demanding titles. It is certainly a good alternative for those looking for a mini-pc which, if necessary, can be a good gaming machine or for playing high-quality content. We played titles like Genshin Impact, Fortnine, Call of Duty, Spiderman 1 without problems even with some compromises in terms of graphics for the last two, but still an enjoyable experience for a minipc.

Even the connectivity side is good with its two dual RJ45 ports. This allows you to easily connect the MiniPC to two networks simultaneously, improving the speed and stability of the connection. Furthermore, it can take full advantage of the wireless connectivity thanks to the WiFi dual band 2,4 / 5 GHz e al Bluetooth 4.2 integrato. As we can see from the photos below we will have several inputs available including an HDMI port, a port DisplayPort, two USB 3.0 ports and another 2 USB 2.0 ports as well as the 3.5″ audio input and the Type-C input.

The operating system is Windows 11 Pro and if you were wondering there is no software pre-installed on the system other than Windows.

During more intensive use the polycarbonate chassis will tend to heat up and the built-in fan will come into operation – not very silent but it does its job well.

Conclusions

The Nipogi AM06PRO is a powerful, affordable and extremely versatile MiniPC that offers outstanding performance for work and entertainment. With its elegant and compact design, it can be easily integrated into any work or home environment. With its good specs that elevate it from office Mini-PC status and ease of upgrade, you can tailor the MiniPC to your specific needs.

If you are looking for a high quality MiniPC at an affordable price, the Nipogi AM06PRO is definitely a choice to consider. Don’t let its small size fool you, this MiniPC offers amazing performance that will satisfy your work and entertainment needs and is particularly suitable for those looking for a compact solution, with many connectivity options and at the same time allowing you to have a great device for multimedia functions and also to play with recent titles, provided of course where to make some compromises in terms of graphic rendering for the most demanding titles. In fact, not having a dedicated video card, all the CPU and GPU load is entrusted to the Ryzen 5 CPU. During the tests it performed very well and the only negative note is on the wi-fi module which is a bit “deaf” if removed too much from the main router it is connected to.

At the moment it is offered at a list price of 440 Euros, however it is possible to find it enough frequently discounted around €300 and at this figure it is certainly an interesting solution for those looking for a compact but powerful and versatile solution, with the possibility of expanding it in the future.

Our votes

Design & Materials8Hardware8Use8Software9Value for money8.5Final grade8.3

