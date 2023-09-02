Revised variant revealed with a fresh design and longer range

Tesla has presented a new version of the popular Model 3. The interior is becoming more modern, the weight is falling and the range is increasing. We summarize all important information for you.

Image: Tesla

The US electric car manufacturer’s successful model has been given a revised version. On the outside, the innovations are limited. If you look closely, you will discover narrower headlights and smooth shock absorbers. This should not only look chic, but also improve the aerodynamics.

Image: Tesla

According to Tesla, the lower air resistance, combined with a slightly lower weight of the car, results in a range that is up to 12 percent longer. In plain language, this means that the basic variant now covers 513 kilometers and the all-wheel drive model 678 kilometers without a stop.

Something has also happened in the interior. The focus is on high-quality fabric and aluminum elements. A new touch display with a size of 8 inches is installed at the front. Up to two smartphones can now be placed in the center console for wireless charging. Alternatively, USB-C connections with up to 65 watts are available.

Image: Tesla

The visual highlight is an adjustable ambient lighting that runs through the entire car. Meanwhile, ventilated seats should ensure greater comfort and a revised sound system should ensure pleasant acoustics.

The new Tesla Model 3 is scheduled for delivery in October. The basic version costs around 43,000 euros and the all-wheel drive model costs 52,000 euros. The new color options are “Ultra Red” and “Stealth Grey”.

Which: Tesla