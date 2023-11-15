Revisiting the Super Mario RPG Remake: A Nostalgic Yet Refreshing Experience

Super Mario RPG remake for the Switch is capturing the hearts of fans

Nintendo’s remakes and remasters have not exactly been known for their variety and scope. However, the upcoming remake of Super Mario RPG for the Switch has been receiving rave reviews from fans. The 1996 original was a rare gem that never made it to the European Super NES, but the upcoming remake has been shaping up to be something truly special.

The original game has always been considered a niche black sheep for Nintendo, but the remake seems to have captured the same magic that made the original so beloved. The pre-rendered 2D sprites have been replaced by entirely polygon-based environments and characters, but the game still manages to maintain a nostalgic 90s look.

One of the most exciting aspects of the remake is the depth of character development. Bowser, in particular, has been given a new level of personality and depth that fans are sure to love. The game also serves as an important link between the two branches of Mario RPG that came after it, giving players a glimpse into the origins of the series.

From an audio-visual perspective, the game really shines. The 3D graphics render some of the most whimsical and unique Mario environments, and the recognizable tunes from the original game have been given the orchestral versions they deserve. However, some fans are hoping for new tracks to be included in the game to add variety.

While the game is primarily focused on audio-visual aspects, some fans feel that there are missed opportunities in terms of additional content. The game is considered an accessible RPG for all ages, but some fans are hoping for a bit more difficulty, as well as some new features to add to the strategic depth of the combat system.

Overall, fans are impressed with the Super Mario RPG remake and are eagerly anticipating its release. It has rekindled the 90s charm of the original game while also presenting something fresh and exciting for new players. The prospect of a Super Mario RPG 2 is also on the horizon, giving fans even more to look forward to.

Share this: Facebook

X

