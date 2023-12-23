Home » Revolution at LG: First monitor with switching between 4K and Full HD!
Technology

Revolution at LG: First monitor with switching between 4K and Full HD!

by admin
Revolution at LG: First monitor with switching between 4K and Full HD!

A few hours ago, LG introduced the world‘s first monitor that allows you to switch between 4K and 240 Hz as well as Full HD and 480 Hz. It is a 4K gaming OLED called LG 32GS95UE. Revolutionary versatility in gaming The world of gaming has reached another milestone with the new 4K gaming monitor from […]

The post Revolution at LG: First monitor with switching between 4K and Full HD! first appeared on Technology innovations.

See also  New Survival Horror Game "Calisto Protocol" is released globally. Make good use of tactics to fight monsters for survival | XFastest News

You may also like

Bethesda previews “Starry Sky” 2024 update plan and...

“Your success in AI is pure luck”

Social networks and creators: top 10 that we...

Teach you how to change the name of...

Vodafone fiber optic: Stable internet for your business

He worked at Apple and revealed the trick...

The Milky Way is the sound and the...

The LiTime 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery for trolling...

Great mystery solved after leak was discovered in...

Report: Sony considering closing studio – Gamereactor

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy