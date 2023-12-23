Revolution at LG: First monitor with switching between 4K and Full HD!

11
A few hours ago, LG introduced the world‘s first monitor that allows you to switch between 4K and 240 Hz as well as Full HD and 480 Hz. It is a 4K gaming OLED called LG 32GS95UE. Revolutionary versatility in gaming The world of gaming has reached another milestone with the new 4K gaming monitor from […]
