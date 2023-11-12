Revolutionary Changes: iPhone 16 and iOS 18 to Introduce Exclusive AI Features

The new Apple warms up: the next iPhone 16 and iOS 18 will be powered by a groundbreaking new feature. A leak of iOS 18 has revealed that it will change the iPhone forever, with exclusive Artificial Intelligence functions in the upcoming iPhone 16. This means that the iPhone 16 will have AI-exclusive functions, thanks to the highly anticipated iOS 18. The news has Apple enthusiasts buzzing with excitement, and the tech world eagerly awaits more details about the highly anticipated release. Stay tuned to see the full coverage on Google News as more information becomes available.

