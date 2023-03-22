MABEWO AG – agricultural technology

Challenges for the agricultural production of food – indoor farming in closed, controlled and automated processes are moving into focus worldwide – in conversation with Jörg Trübl, Member of the Board of Directors of MABEWO AG from Switzerland.

It is undisputed that agricultural production plays a decisive role in the global food supply. However, climate change, dwindling resources and increasing population figures pose enormous challenges to this production. The need for sustainable production while conserving resources and avoiding transport is a topic for the MABEWO group of companies.

“One possible solution for sustainable agriculture is indoor farming. Plants are sown, grown and harvested under controlled conditions in closed rooms,” says Jörg Trübl, environmental engineer and member of the board of directors of MABEWO AG. The Swiss MABEWO group of companies is working on the development of innovative indoor farming solutions with modular systems for the production of lettuce, micro greens, mushrooms and herbs, which are operated and continuously optimized under the MABEWO brand Food & Energy Campus. “In 2021, the first indoor farming facility opened on the Food & Energy Campus in Groß-Gerau, Germany, and supplies local plates with fresh, healthy vegetables,” says Jörg Trübl.

Advantages of indoor farming

Project manager of the MABEWO GREENTOCUBE Jörg Trübl: “Indoor farming enables the year-round, reliable and efficient cultivation of plants using the latest technology as healthy food compared to conventional agriculture.” The plants grow protected in a small space, which reduces the use of pesticides and other Chemicals are reduced or made superfluous and water and energy consumption is optimized. “The indoor farming systems are fully automated and have a modular structure in order to meet the needs for high-quality products, variable expansion and minimal effort,” adds Jörg Trübl. The focus of the MABEWO group of companies is on innovative and sustainable solutions by using clean electricity for plant production with the help of photovoltaic systems. Jörg Trübl points out that a higher harvest yield is possible, but above all that production is independent of the weather, season and location.

This opens up new possibilities for the local production of food, especially in urban areas. Jörg Trübl explains that regional and decentralized agricultural production needs to be strengthened in order to make proven agricultural structures viable for the future. It is about nothing less than empowering farmers. “However, indoor farming mega centers with several 10,000 square meters of cultivation area should not be built, but small to medium-sized systems should be integrated with the farmers,” Jörg Trübl explains the vision of the MABEWO group of companies.

Vertical modular systems from MABEWO AG

The production from the ground at several production heights, as a vertical modular system, enables many times to be cultivated in closed culture systems, as an innovative form of indoor farming. The plants are grown in special modules, each with its own lighting, irrigation and monitoring. “Thanks to these technologies, large quantities of useful plants are produced in a small space – as fresh and healthy food directly on site,” explains Jörg Trübl.

An advantage of the technology of MABEWO’s indoor farms can be found in the highly effective hygiene concept, which makes pesticides superfluous and thus protects not only the flora but also nature. In addition, up to 90 percent water can be saved and genetic engineering can be dispensed with, which affects taste, size and growth. What is convincing is that the products are produced directly near the end consumer, so that long transport routes and the associated emissions are avoided.

Sustainable future of agriculture

There is no question that agriculture needs to become more sustainable. “In view of the climate and energy crisis, this can only mean a rapid expansion or use of decentralized, renewable energies and an expansion of local food production,” says environmental engineer Jörg Trübl. New technologies and production systems, such as indoor farming, offer opportunities to ensure sustainable and future-proof food production. As an important contribution, with vertical modular systems, the conversion of agriculture will be enriched and continue to progress, Jörg Trübl is convinced. With the European Green Deal, the European Union is also pursuing further independence from energy, food and fertilizer imports. Corporate groups such as MABEWO also see potential in the technology for use in emerging countries, where the supply of food is often still problematic. Jörg Trübl on this: “The production of vegetables and fruit in large cities can contribute to self-sufficiency and improve the disposal of waste through the production of organic waste and its composting.”

Conclusion

The technology from MABEWO AG shows that sustainable and future-oriented food production is possible. With the vertical modular facility, crops can be efficiently grown in a small space, promoting local food production and reducing transportation costs and emissions. The technologies that the MABEWO group of companies combines offer a promising outlook for the future of agriculture.

V.i.S.d.P.:

Maximilian Bausch

Management consultant & blogger

Maximilian loves automation as a tool to simplify work. Further development is his passion. Nothing works without automation, neither industry, trade nor services. Generations X, Y and Z are completely digitized and the future is being redesigned – borders are disappearing. Maximilian counts himself among the young Native Digitals with the idea of ​​using automation across the board. In his blog bausch-enterprise.de he deals with artificial intelligence and digitization, builds on the future workshop to reduce prejudices and fears of automation. To positively accompany the way for profitability and efficiency of companies by taking up communication and discussion. You can reach us at abowi.com.

FAQs:

1. What are the advantages of indoor farming compared to traditional farming?

Indoor farming offers numerous benefits, such as reduced use of pesticides and other chemicals, optimized use of water and energy, higher crop yields and independence from weather, season and location. Especially in urban areas, the technology opens up new possibilities for the local production of food, which can help to reduce transport costs and emissions and strengthen the regional economy.

2. What is a vertical modular plant and what are its advantages?

A vertical, modular system is an innovative form of indoor farming. Plants are grown in special modules, each of which has its own lighting, irrigation and monitoring. This enables the production of a large amount of crops in a small space and promotes local production of food. Long transport routes and the associated emissions can also be avoided.

3. How can technologies contribute to the development of sustainable agriculture?

The pooling of technologies helps to produce efficiently in small spaces, promote local production of food and reduce transport costs and emissions. The technology can also be used in emerging markets to improve food supply and promote biowaste disposal. The vision of the MABEWO group of companies is intended to make an important contribution to achieving a sustainable future in agriculture.

MABEWO AG stands for sustainability. “Make a better world” invests in the future and develops innovative technologies to solve the greatest challenges of our time: climate protection, energy transition, resource conservation and food supply. Mr Jörg Trübl is a qualified environmental engineer and has over 20 years of practical business experience in corporate management as a consultant, coach and CEO of SMEs in Europe.

