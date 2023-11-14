Revolutionary New In-Ear Headphones: Denon Perl Pro with AptX Lossless Technology

Denon Perl Pro: The Future of In-Ear Headphones?

Gamereactor has been dreaming of in-ear headphones with aptX HD support for a long time, and it seems like that dream has finally become a reality with the Denon Perl Pro. Not only does it provide aptX HD support, but it also boasts aptX Lossless, making it twice as powerful as other high-quality headphones on the market. With a bitrate of 1.2 Mbps, it surpasses LDAC’s 990 Kbps, approaching the bitrate of CD-quality music. This is a huge step forward from the regular aptX, AAC and SBC headphones, which typically offer bitrates of 350 Kbps or less.

But the great features don’t end there. The Denon Perl Pro also comes equipped with the Denon Sound Master Tuning personalized sound technology which allows it to adjust the sound by compensating based on how the user hears it. This innovative technology, formerly known as Masimo Adaptive Acoustic Technology, was originally developed by Nura before being acquired by Denon’s parent company. This feature alone sets the Denon Perl Pro apart from other in-ear headphones on the market.

The headphones, however, are not without their drawbacks. The accompanying app requires a separate login, a feature that many users find frustrating, and the overall size and fit of the headphones have received mixed reviews. Despite this, the Denon Perl Pro offers impressive sound quality and effective noise cancellation, making it a top contender in the wireless headphones market.

With a price tag of £300, the Denon Perl Pro certainly isn’t cheap, but for those who are serious about sound quality and are willing to overlook its quirks, this could be the best wireless experience available. As the market continues to evolve and improve, it’s clear that the Denon Perl Pro is at the forefront of this advancement in in-ear headphone technology.

Overall, the Denon Perl Pro holds the potential to revolutionize the in-ear headphone market, and it’s definitely worth exploring for audiophiles and music lovers alike.

