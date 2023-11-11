Revolutionizing the Mexican Market: HONOR 90 and HONOR 90 Lite Presentation Event

HONOR introduces the HONOR 90 and HONOR 90 Lite to the Mexican market

HONOR recently unveiled its latest smartphones, the HONOR 90 and HONOR 90 Lite, in a significant event attended by media, public figures, business leaders, and technology enthusiasts. The event, held at the exclusive Punta Reforma tower in Mexico City, showcased the devices that are set to make a major impact in the smartphone market.

In today’s tech-driven era, having a smartphone that supports our daily activities has become a necessity. The HONOR 90 and HONOR 90 Lite are not just phones for making calls; they also elevate the photography and video experience to a whole new level.

Influencers such as Jimmy Álvarez and Chingu Amiga took the stage to share their experiences testing the new phones and highlighted why they are perfect for content creators. Jimmy Álvarez demonstrated the impressive 200MP camera system and the large 1/1.4 sensor that captures light, allowing for high-quality photos and videos that can be printed at a large scale without losing sharpness. The close-up feature also amazed users by providing crystal-clear definition of distant objects.

The physical characteristics of the phones, including their slim and light design, as well as the available colors like Emerald Green and Royal Sapphire, were praised by Chingu Amiga, who described them as “super fashionable”.

David Moheno, HONOR’s public relations manager, emphasized the phones’ smart screens, which are not only perfect for content creation but also for consuming it. The devices have unique technology that protects users’ vision, making them the first phones in the world to receive TÜV Rheinland certification without flicker, designed to protect users from effects such as insomnia and eyestrain caused by screen exposure.

The event also highlighted the devices’ power for video game enthusiasts, thanks to their Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition mobile platform, which offers high-speed connectivity and exceptional image and audio quality for gaming.

To top off the event, the Monterrey band Los Claxons gave a special performance, expressing their excitement to be a part of the launch of the HONOR 90 and HONOR 90 Lite.

These new devices promise to transform the creation and consumption of content, offering users a combination of exceptional image quality and vision protection. With their revolutionary features, the HONOR 90 and HONOR 90 Lite are set to become a game-changer in the smartphone industry.

