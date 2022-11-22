call thick

The trend of contemporary computers is to have RGB to look blind

The more RGB can be manipulated, the more powerful the computer has come (?!)

Also because I am collecting 2000 rpm fans from various companies recently, I just have this opportunity to open a different fan for everyone to see

Maybe in the Year of the Monkey, there will be Hengping reviews with 120 fans (2000 RPM) from various companies.

Let’s not talk nonsense, let’s just look at the pictures and tell the story

The SWAFAN120 was unpacked today. According to the result of asking TT editor before, the SW in front means that SWITCH can be replaced.

The most special feature of this set of fans is that the fan blades can be freely replaced in forward or reverse rotation

And there are 3 sets of RGB light rings (30 individually programmable LED lamp beads)

Wind pressure up to 2.58mm-H2O, 500-2000rpm speed

There is an important point mentioned on the back of the box, you can decide the direction of the fan blade according to your own preferences to avoid the RGB light from being invisible

This fan has three sets of RGB rings to control

Assuming that the direction of the fan is installed according to the previous ventilation method, the innermost light is invisible!

You can see a clearer schematic diagram here on the official website

There are not many computer fans with detachable fan blades in the past

This set can be disassembled and also has forward and reverse fan blades. I think it is a very good idea.

The side of the box is the official rated SPEC, directly copy the Chinese mark on the official website for everyone to see

Open the box and you can see the fan body and reverse fan blades and an accessory box

The reverse fan blades are protected by a transparent box, and each layer has foam to protect the stickers and fan fins on the fan blades

After picking up everything, there is a warranty manual on the lower layer of the box

But I hope you don’t need to use the warranty is QQ

The accessory box is opened and there are these things in it

A tube of mysterious fan lubricating oil, two manuals, a control box, three sets of fan screws and a pack of wires

But the packaging of each department is the same ancestral plastic bag!

The instruction manual introduces the fan, control box and software operation method

But I don’t know why I can’t enter the correct website by scanning the QR CODE

The data transmission line is to use a USB2.0 9pin interface to pull two additional Micro USB

The new generation of Thermaltake products must be connected with the control box to play to the limit

Therefore, it is very reasonable to drag two wires one by one. When using two control boxes at a time, just connect one of these transmission lines.

According to the official statement, it can connect up to 4 control boxes, except for using this transmission line

The control box itself also has an expansion interface to communicate with another control box

The entire set of fans is connected to the computer only by this USB2.0 cable

No additional RGB and fan PWM interface required

As long as there is a free USB2.0 interface on the motherboard, the fan speed and RGB mode can be controlled

In line with my title, both old and new computers can be used!

A brief look at each part of the control box, there is an engraved TT Thermaltake on the body

And there are a total of five fan ports around it (only three of them are taken here as representatives)

A large 4P power connection port and data transmission port

With only 2 or less control boxes, you can simply use Micro USB to connect them

If you use 3~4, you must use the connected control box as a communication bridge

Use that 4P transmission port to connect to another control box to complete lapping

If you want to use multiple control boxes at a time, you must set here who is number 1~2~3~4

Can’t help but remind me of the early days when IDE hard drives had MASTER and SLAVE!

The reverse fan label is silver to distinguish it from the forward fan (black label)

But everyone must be smart enough to judge the direction of the wind direction by the concave place of the fan. I believe this will not be a problem

The only connection cable for the fan, no PWM or D-RGB 3P connector

It is an interface that looks very similar to USB2.0 9pin

(It cannot be plugged into the USB2.0 9pin interface on the computer, the key empty pins are completely opposite)

Originally, I was still fantasizing about whether it is possible to directly connect the USB2.0 expansion port on the motherboard, but later I found out that I was really naive

The fan is pre-installed with forward-rotating fan blades, and the black label and silver label are used to distinguish

A total of 9 pieces of light-transmitting fan blades

The indispensable shock-absorbing rubber feet for today’s fans

The SPEC of this fan is written on the back of the fan

Model TT-1225

DC brushless fans (lower failure rate than brushed ones)

12V, 0.7A, the maximum output is 8.4W, the power is not too high to be scary when the fan is running and the RGB power is consumed

Disassemble the fan blades, and install a total of 6 RGB LED lights on the control board next to the shaft

12 LED beads in total, 30 LED lamp beads in the front and rear frames

When I saw this, I recalled the four-wheel drive I played with when I was a child, and the memories of tying the motor flooded me

In fact, you can know who is who when you look at the forward and reverse fan blades.

The concave position of the fan blade is the wind direction, which is easy to understand

After the introduction of the appearance, let’s briefly introduce the partners who took the flight today

i5-13600K with ASUS Z690 EXTREME GLACIAL

I also have to report one thing to everyone, the driver can only download the TT RGB PLUS2.0 version

I tried the 1.0 version with my body and kept jumping up the message that the control box could not be found

When opening the program at the beginning, a photosensitive epilepsy warning will pop up

If there is a person with this kind of physique…just turn off the light!!

The initial home page is to select the device connected to each interface

As for TT SYNC, there is no response when I click it. It should be because I only have one control box so I don’t need SYNC.

The computer information here is a bit paradoxical, the CPU model is not correctly judged, and the delay value of the memory cannot be read

But the temperature and load are no problem

The RGB adjustment is done well, there are many modes to choose from

Just adjust the color of the national flag here (white, blue and red)

Each lamp bead is adjustable and controllable, and the playability is very high

The direction and speed of lamp bead flow can be adjusted

You can also choose to close, the degree of freedom is quite high!

But in the end I chose all white, so as not to cause visual fatigue XD

The above is the corresponding value of the four rotational speeds and decibels measured. The background noise of the environment I tested is about 45 decibels

The fan speed is also regulated by this program. If it is set to PWM, it will be adjusted according to the CPU temperature.

But I installed it on the water-cooled radiator, based on past experience

In the future, I will choose to fix it at 1000-1200 to achieve a balance between performance and silence

Let the pump speed up as the temperature rises

Let’s do some more testing sessions

The official has mentioned that the performance of forward rotation and reverse rotation will be different

The following test is 13600K full preset burning FPU

Test the difference between forward and reverse at 600 rpm and 2000 rpm

The first is forward rotation, the CPU PACKAGE temperature is 92 degrees at 600 rpm, and 84 degrees at 2000 rpm

Then there is the reversal, the temperature of the CPU package is 94 degrees at 600 rpm, and 87 degrees at 2000 rpm

I took about 3 minutes for the burn-in time, and it can be seen that the antipyretic ability of the forward rotation can be more obvious when the fan is running at high speed.

obvious gap

Summarize:

I think many people think that this fan does not use the general RGB interface and PWM speed control at first, and it is not easy to use.

But I think this is a trade-off for the convenience of wiring and the controllability of both old and new generations of motherboards

I have played many mid-to-low-end 8th-9th generation INTEL motherboards before.

These boards don’t even have 4P 12V RGB ports!

If users want to play RGB fans, they may have to update the whole set to play RGB.

But the TT group just broke this innate limitation, using the USB protocol to allow almost all motherboards to be RGB (provided that

You have to match the full set of TT to make the whole machine work with RGB)

Of course, this set is not without shortcomings, but the shortcomings depend on whether the user can accept it.

I think it would be more appropriate if the power supply allows consumers to freely use SATA or big 4P power supply. The ancient power supply may be true.

no SATA power

But as far as the computers that are still alive in the world, I think at least 95% of them have SATA power ports.

The software itself will also have a BUG that shows the wrong hardware model, and it is still waiting for TT engineers to fix it

The light itself also has places to strengthen, such as the number of lamp beads

Increase the inner and outer rings to 18, and the inner ring to 10, the flow will be softer.

But after all, this kind of change will increase the cost, and increasing the price will reduce the acceptance of customers

In general, this fan overturns the previous thinking, the use of USB2.0 connection makes RGB no longer a patent of the new generation of computers

The freedom of lighting control is also very high, and the noise at low and medium speeds is also very low

It’s a fun fan

The above information, the report is complete, thank you for watching