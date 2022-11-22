call thick
The trend of contemporary computers is to have RGB to look blind
The more RGB can be manipulated, the more powerful the computer has come (?!)
Also because I am collecting 2000 rpm fans from various companies recently, I just have this opportunity to open a different fan for everyone to see
Maybe in the Year of the Monkey, there will be Hengping reviews with 120 fans (2000 RPM) from various companies.
Let’s not talk nonsense, let’s just look at the pictures and tell the story
The SWAFAN120 was unpacked today. According to the result of asking TT editor before, the SW in front means that SWITCH can be replaced.
The most special feature of this set of fans is that the fan blades can be freely replaced in forward or reverse rotation
And there are 3 sets of RGB light rings (30 individually programmable LED lamp beads)
Wind pressure up to 2.58mm-H2O, 500-2000rpm speed
There is an important point mentioned on the back of the box, you can decide the direction of the fan blade according to your own preferences to avoid the RGB light from being invisible
This fan has three sets of RGB rings to control
Assuming that the direction of the fan is installed according to the previous ventilation method, the innermost light is invisible!
You can see a clearer schematic diagram here on the official website
There are not many computer fans with detachable fan blades in the past
This set can be disassembled and also has forward and reverse fan blades. I think it is a very good idea.
The side of the box is the official rated SPEC, directly copy the Chinese mark on the official website for everyone to see
Open the box and you can see the fan body and reverse fan blades and an accessory box
The reverse fan blades are protected by a transparent box, and each layer has foam to protect the stickers and fan fins on the fan blades
After picking up everything, there is a warranty manual on the lower layer of the box
But I hope you don’t need to use the warranty is QQ
The accessory box is opened and there are these things in it
A tube of mysterious fan lubricating oil, two manuals, a control box, three sets of fan screws and a pack of wires
But the packaging of each department is the same ancestral plastic bag!
The instruction manual introduces the fan, control box and software operation method
But I don’t know why I can’t enter the correct website by scanning the QR CODE
The data transmission line is to use a USB2.0 9pin interface to pull two additional Micro USB
The new generation of Thermaltake products must be connected with the control box to play to the limit
Therefore, it is very reasonable to drag two wires one by one. When using two control boxes at a time, just connect one of these transmission lines.
According to the official statement, it can connect up to 4 control boxes, except for using this transmission line
The control box itself also has an expansion interface to communicate with another control box
The entire set of fans is connected to the computer only by this USB2.0 cable
No additional RGB and fan PWM interface required
As long as there is a free USB2.0 interface on the motherboard, the fan speed and RGB mode can be controlled
In line with my title, both old and new computers can be used!
A brief look at each part of the control box, there is an engraved TT Thermaltake on the body
And there are a total of five fan ports around it (only three of them are taken here as representatives)
A large 4P power connection port and data transmission port
With only 2 or less control boxes, you can simply use Micro USB to connect them
If you use 3~4, you must use the connected control box as a communication bridge
Use that 4P transmission port to connect to another control box to complete lapping
If you want to use multiple control boxes at a time, you must set here who is number 1~2~3~4
Can’t help but remind me of the early days when IDE hard drives had MASTER and SLAVE!
The reverse fan label is silver to distinguish it from the forward fan (black label)
But everyone must be smart enough to judge the direction of the wind direction by the concave place of the fan. I believe this will not be a problem
The only connection cable for the fan, no PWM or D-RGB 3P connector
It is an interface that looks very similar to USB2.0 9pin
(It cannot be plugged into the USB2.0 9pin interface on the computer, the key empty pins are completely opposite)
Originally, I was still fantasizing about whether it is possible to directly connect the USB2.0 expansion port on the motherboard, but later I found out that I was really naive
The fan is pre-installed with forward-rotating fan blades, and the black label and silver label are used to distinguish
A total of 9 pieces of light-transmitting fan blades
The indispensable shock-absorbing rubber feet for today’s fans
The SPEC of this fan is written on the back of the fan
Model TT-1225
DC brushless fans (lower failure rate than brushed ones)
12V, 0.7A, the maximum output is 8.4W, the power is not too high to be scary when the fan is running and the RGB power is consumed
Disassemble the fan blades, and install a total of 6 RGB LED lights on the control board next to the shaft
12 LED beads in total, 30 LED lamp beads in the front and rear frames
When I saw this, I recalled the four-wheel drive I played with when I was a child, and the memories of tying the motor flooded me
In fact, you can know who is who when you look at the forward and reverse fan blades.
The concave position of the fan blade is the wind direction, which is easy to understand
After the introduction of the appearance, let’s briefly introduce the partners who took the flight today
i5-13600K with ASUS Z690 EXTREME GLACIAL
I also have to report one thing to everyone, the driver can only download the TT RGB PLUS2.0 version
I tried the 1.0 version with my body and kept jumping up the message that the control box could not be found
When opening the program at the beginning, a photosensitive epilepsy warning will pop up
If there is a person with this kind of physique…just turn off the light!!
The initial home page is to select the device connected to each interface
As for TT SYNC, there is no response when I click it. It should be because I only have one control box so I don’t need SYNC.
The computer information here is a bit paradoxical, the CPU model is not correctly judged, and the delay value of the memory cannot be read
But the temperature and load are no problem
The RGB adjustment is done well, there are many modes to choose from
Just adjust the color of the national flag here (white, blue and red)
Each lamp bead is adjustable and controllable, and the playability is very high
The direction and speed of lamp bead flow can be adjusted
You can also choose to close, the degree of freedom is quite high!
But in the end I chose all white, so as not to cause visual fatigue XD
The above is the corresponding value of the four rotational speeds and decibels measured. The background noise of the environment I tested is about 45 decibels
The fan speed is also regulated by this program. If it is set to PWM, it will be adjusted according to the CPU temperature.
But I installed it on the water-cooled radiator, based on past experience
In the future, I will choose to fix it at 1000-1200 to achieve a balance between performance and silence
Let the pump speed up as the temperature rises
Let’s do some more testing sessions
The official has mentioned that the performance of forward rotation and reverse rotation will be different
The following test is 13600K full preset burning FPU
Test the difference between forward and reverse at 600 rpm and 2000 rpm
The first is forward rotation, the CPU PACKAGE temperature is 92 degrees at 600 rpm, and 84 degrees at 2000 rpm
Then there is the reversal, the temperature of the CPU package is 94 degrees at 600 rpm, and 87 degrees at 2000 rpm
I took about 3 minutes for the burn-in time, and it can be seen that the antipyretic ability of the forward rotation can be more obvious when the fan is running at high speed.
obvious gap
Summarize:
I think many people think that this fan does not use the general RGB interface and PWM speed control at first, and it is not easy to use.
But I think this is a trade-off for the convenience of wiring and the controllability of both old and new generations of motherboards
I have played many mid-to-low-end 8th-9th generation INTEL motherboards before.
These boards don’t even have 4P 12V RGB ports!
If users want to play RGB fans, they may have to update the whole set to play RGB.
But the TT group just broke this innate limitation, using the USB protocol to allow almost all motherboards to be RGB (provided that
You have to match the full set of TT to make the whole machine work with RGB)
Of course, this set is not without shortcomings, but the shortcomings depend on whether the user can accept it.
I think it would be more appropriate if the power supply allows consumers to freely use SATA or big 4P power supply. The ancient power supply may be true.
no SATA power
But as far as the computers that are still alive in the world, I think at least 95% of them have SATA power ports.
The software itself will also have a BUG that shows the wrong hardware model, and it is still waiting for TT engineers to fix it
The light itself also has places to strengthen, such as the number of lamp beads
Increase the inner and outer rings to 18, and the inner ring to 10, the flow will be softer.
But after all, this kind of change will increase the cost, and increasing the price will reduce the acceptance of customers
In general, this fan overturns the previous thinking, the use of USB2.0 connection makes RGB no longer a patent of the new generation of computers
The freedom of lighting control is also very high, and the noise at low and medium speeds is also very low
It’s a fun fan
The above information, the report is complete, thank you for watching