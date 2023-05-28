Rhea Games clarified that it did not use AI to create a large number of images required for the game, nor did it fire the art team

In response to the recent rumors on Reddit and Twitter that Rayark has fully used artificial intelligence to create game content images, and even fired all art teams, Rayark issued an announcement earlier to clarify that it is not true.

Rayark Games stated in response that the automatic generation of artificial intelligence is indeed a technology that has been widely used in the game industry recently, and Rayark Games has indeed conducted research on this to a certain extent, but it will not erase the past. The impact of creating image content, and at the same time, no art team members were fired because of the introduction of artificial intelligence technology.

Prior to this, Zhong Zhiyuan, Chief Technology Officer of Rayark Games, expressed his views on the emergence of automatically generated artificial intelligence during an interview. He believed that artificial intelligence has indeed changed many work models and processes, and accelerated work efficiency, but in essence it still positions In terms of “tools”, the key lies in how people use this technology, so we don’t worry about whether it will have a significant impact on the existing work patterns.

Rhea Games currently promotes games including “Cytus”, “Deemo”, “Mandora”, “Implosion”, “VOEZ”, “Cytus II”, “Sdorica Vientiane Story”, “Cytus α”, “MO: Astray”, ” DEEMO -Reborn-“, “Soul of Eden”, “DEEMO II”, etc., the distribution platforms cover iOS, Android, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Steam, etc., and the genres include music rhythm, role-playing and life leisure, etc. type.

Since a lot of graphic content is used in the game, especially music rhythm games such as “Cytus” and “Deemo” use a large number of painters to create images, many people speculate that Rayark games may use the recent mainstream trend of automatic Generative artificial intelligence produces a large amount of image content, thereby replacing the traditional artificial creation of images.

