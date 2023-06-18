Rhenium likes it particularly hot

With one of the highest melting points of all elements of 3,186 degrees Celsius, rhenium comes in third place, right after the highest-melting metal tungsten with 3,422 degrees Celsius and carbon (diamond) with 3,800 degrees Celsius. Rhenium was discovered relatively late, which is due to its rarity in the earth’s crust. Biological functions of rhenium are not known, nor is it found in the human organism. Rhenium is also considered to be hygienically safe for work.

The name derives from the Rhine, why?

“The story of the discovery and the associated naming fascinates to this day,” says Heinz Muser, managing partner of doobloo AG, which specializes in investments in rare earths and technology metals. In 1925, Walter Noddack, Ida Tacke, and Otto Berg studied the mineral columbite. In order to analyze the individual components, this element was separated into several parts. With the help of X-ray spectroscopy, the scientists discovered an unknown element – rhenium. Heinz Muser explains that the name Rhenium was given after the river Rhine. “It was common practice in the 19th and early 20th centuries for element names to be associated with home and patriotism,” says Muser. Noddack and Tacke named the element after their home areas in the Rhineland (Latin Rhenus, German Rhine).

Rhenium is one of the heavy metals and is known for its above-average hardness and density. Due to its high density and high resilience, rhenium is an important component in modern technologies. Heinz Muser explains that the addition of rhenium metal to improve the alloy’s creep and fatigue behavior at higher temperatures is particularly noteworthy. Rhenium does not occur alone in nature, but is always a component of other minerals. Well-known rhenium-bearing minerals are columbite, alvite and gadolinite. Larger deposits are located in Canada, North and South America. “For this reason, rhenium is one of the rarest elements on earth, even platinum and gold are more common,” says Muser.

Occurrence, Extraction and Detection

The technology metal rhenium has so far mainly been found in the United States, Canada and Chile in connection with certain types of ore. For this reason, molybdenum ores or copper ores are required for the extraction of this precious metal. After the ores have been separated into their individual components, there are three methods of detecting rhenium. The first method is spectroscopy, which is widely used in chemistry, physics and astronomy. This method uses the color decomposition of light sources to investigate how electromagnetic radiation and matter interact.

In the case of rhenium, a pale green flame coloration occurs. Another method is gravimetry. In this method, the measurement of amounts of substance is based on the determination of masses. The last method is mass spectrometry. As a result of this method, a graphical representation of the intensity of the ions as a function of the mass-to-charge ratio is obtained.

Rocket and aircraft engines, catalytic converters need rhenium

In most cases, Rhemiun is not used as a single element, but as an admixture to a large number of alloys. As an admixture in alloys such as nickel superalloys, it is suitable for the manufacture of turbine blades for rocket and aircraft engines. Thanks to its high melting point, rhenium is used in thermocouples, filaments in lamps and anode plates in X-ray machines. Another area of ​​application concerns the platinum-rhenium catalysts, which are an essential component in increasing the octane rating of unleaded gasoline. “20 percent of the rhenium produced worldwide is used in petrochemical catalysts,” explains Muser.

Demand for the technology metal is increasing and availability is becoming scarcer

Experts from industry and business see great challenges in the availability of technology metals such as rhenium. Heinz Muser points out that if only the aircraft technology sector is considered, it will be difficult to cover the demand for rhenium with current stocks in the next few years. In the basics of economics it is mentioned again and again that supply and demand determine the price. “In relation to rhenium, this means that prices for this scarce commodity will increase in the future. This factor is also the essential difference to the precious metals. Precious metals such as platinum or gold primarily function as a store of value, while rhenium is established in technology due to its chemical properties and is used for consumption,” says Muser.

Raw materials such as technology metals are processed in almost all technological developments. “Technology consumption is also increasing because many emerging countries are developing into industrialized countries, which in turn increases demand. It must not be forgotten that raw material supplies are finite,” says Muser.

According to estimates by the German Raw Materials Agency (DERA), around 120 tons of rhenium will be needed in 2035 just to meet the demand from aircraft manufacturers. This sum corresponds to more than double the current production. “Forecasts on the development of the markets for technology metals such as rhenium are difficult, only one thing is certain – recycling should play a more important role in the future in order to benefit from this scarce commodity for as long as possible,” Heinz Muser is convinced.

doobloo AG, based in the Principality of Liechtenstein, has specialized in the purchase of strategic metals. She is convinced that every investment portfolio should be expanded to include a tangible asset as a crisis and inflation-proof component. Technology metals and rare earths are urgently needed for almost all high-tech developments in recent years.

