“Traffic destroys the soul. We need 3D roads. Flying cars. Or tunnels. Tunnels are weatherproof. You can’t see them, they don’t steal space from the surface, they won’t fall on your head”.

There is an Italian in Las Vegas who digs tunnels for Elon Musk underground and creates an alternative transport system to the traditional one. His name is Riccardo Biasiniis in charge of the operations of The Boring CompanyMusk’s company already valued at $5.7 billion, with a mission: build the cities of the future by moving transport underground.

37 years old, from Piacenza, a life spent between San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Biasini has a beautiful story of comings and goings. He joined Tesla when no one knew it yet, he stayed there for 5 years, then he dropped everything to go to work in a garage with Silicon Valley’s most famous hacker. Finally he came back to Elon again. In a new company: The Boring Company. New role: Director of Electrical and Software Engineering. Same mood. “I want to learn all the time”

“The tunnels are millennia old, the big news is the use on this scale. Thanks to technology, we can build tunnels quickly, conveniently and cheaply and move the transportation system underground”.

The first public project started in Las Vegas. About three miles (5 km) are already in use. Over one million passengers have already been carried. The first tunnels are under the Las Vegas Convention Center, the center where CES, the technology fair, takes place every year in January. Another 29 miles have already been approved, with 51 stations. Get off under the hotel, take an underground taxi, Tesla electric cars, and make a journey in two minutes that would otherwise take 45 minutes on foot. “I’m lucky enough to be working on a pilot project and to see how things develop from zero to one. Building large-scale infrastructures above ground is very difficult: there’s always something blocking your way. Costs are rising, there’s these are projects that have been talked about for decades.You can create an underground transportation system instead. Add a vertical dimension to mobilityjust like you build buildings vertically”.

Biasini arrived in Las Vegas in 2020. The Boring Company was founded in 2016.

“Here I’m an engineer in the true sense of the word. Which means inventing something that doesn’t exist. Taking an idea and transforming it into something useful. Solving a problem”.

Three-year degree in aerospace engineering at Sant’Anna in Pisa, an internship changes his life. During an internship at Fermilab in Chicago, he understands three things. “That in life I wanted to be an engineer, I wanted to do it in America and I wanted to work on machines. In those days in Italy, good engineers were all consultants to large companies and banks. In the USA, however, they were considered wizards. Those were the years in which Elon Musk tweeted ‘Engineering is magic'”. After the experience, Riccardo returned to Italy and enrolled in automotive engineering. Meanwhile does another internship at Dallara. Here he begins to fall in love with electric vehicles. “I didn’t know anything about it but I was literally fascinated by this world. I googled “electric vehicle companies in the world“. It was 2009. Tesla was born in July 2003 and it was unknown. If you Googled Tesla, the first page was dedicated only to the inventor Nikola Tesla. For many years Elon Musk’s company was a company in a garage with few employees. I started applying on the site. Nothing. I started studying. I went to The Ohio State University to do my thesis. In the meantime, every two months I sent a CV. I contacted the recruiters who worked at Tesla on Linkedin and proposed myself. Finally I received a phone call from the man who would later be my boss: an hour on the phone and a invitation for a day in California. I had 7 interviews with 7 different people. But it wasn’t over yet. At the end of the day they told me: ‘You must write an email directly to Elon answering these two questions: Why are you interested in Tesla? What do you think it takes to work at Tesla?’ Three weeks later, I got the offer.” Two months after graduation, Biasini already has a job in California. For three years he was involved in predicting the behavior of the vehicle, then in automatic control of braking and acceleration. “In the cars on sale today you press a button and the car automatically decides how to speed up and slow down based on traffic and obstacles… this is the function I worked on many years ago at Tesla. Back then I was the head of that project”.

At that point, however, his time was spent from meeting to meeting. Riccardo decides that he wants start over from scratch. Entering a garage to get your hands dirty. Spring into a fairytale location and goes to work with Silicon Valley’s most famous hacker. This is George Hotz, the first man in the world, aged 17, to hack an iPhone. A few years later, just to make it clear, he hacked the Playstation 3. At the end of 2015 he founded a startup: Comma.ai. Small company, big talent. Biasini is employee number three. They create a kit that makes cars already on the road self-driving. He stays there for four years, becomes CEO, and then changes again. “The fourth level of self-driving is still a matter of research, machine learning, AI and this is not my field”

Roll up your sleeves and start over from scratch. “I thought: ‘What company in the world is trying to change the way people move?’ The Boring Company is the most ambitious company in the industryis the one that aims to change how people move from point A to point B. I made an application and in a week I was hired”.

Biasini never thought of returning to Italy. And if you ask him: “what made the difference to you”, he replies: math and physics. “During high school I was passionate about both. I did the Olympics, annual competitions that had become a real sport for me. I gave up the rowing that I practiced every day to shift all my attention to the sciences”.

Champion in sport, champion in life. An Italian wife, two children, Alice and Davide and a dream: “That they are happy. That they do something, whatever it is, that makes them happy”. You are? “Yes. I invest a lot in my present to improve the future. I am looking for something that will make the future, which is the place where we will live, better than it is now… And I believe that through technology we will make it “.