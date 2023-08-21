Ride 5: Reviving the Motorcycle Game Genre with Fresh Content and Career Mode Improvements

Ride 5: A Fresh and Exhilarating Motorcycle Game Experience

In the world of sports video games, there is a genre that often releases seemingly identical games year after year. The motorcycle game genre is no exception to this trend. However, with the release of Ride 5, Milestone, the developers of the game, seem to have finally attempted to bring something fresh to the table.

One of the notable aspects of the Ride series, as mentioned in our review last year, is its freedom from being locked into a specific license, race series, or manufacturer. This allows the developers to have more creative control over the game’s content compared to other motorcycle racing series like MotoGP. For Ride 5, Milestone has taken full advantage of this freedom by including 44 different tracks, both real and custom, as well as over 270 motorcycles of various makes and strengths.

The career mode in Ride 5 is where Milestone truly shines. While most motorsport games follow the formula of starting from the bottom and working your way up, Ride 5 offers a unique progression system. Players begin as amateurs, riding the weakest bikes and competing in the three-race 250cc championship. As they perform well, upgrades become available, leading to a jump to the 600cc class through four non-championship events. Winning against opponents unlocks further chapters, each focusing on a different competitor. These opponents have distinct personalities and backgrounds, adding depth to the game’s single-player experience. The career mode’s extensive content, including different bikes, tracks, and opponents, ensures that players will be engrossed in the game for a long time.

Fortunately, one advantage of being in the lead during races is the reduced risk of being hit by other bikes – a welcome relief for players looking for a clean and uninterrupted racing experience.

In line with current trends in motorsport games, Ride 5 also introduces dynamic weather. Races can now feature changing weather conditions, such as transitioning from sun to rain or from cloudy to sunny. Milestone has implemented a new system of 3D clouds that interact with light based on their density. While this addition is visually appealing, it doesn’t necessarily stand out during actual gameplay.

On the technical side, Ride 5 boasts improvements to its physics and graphics. The suspension system has been overhauled to replicate the internals, and the new analog interaction between the rider and the bike adds to the realism. The wheels now feature enhanced physical and graphical morphs, among other technical refinements. While these changes might not be immediately noticeable, they contribute to an overall improved driving experience. Additionally, Ride 5 offers the option to save progress and continue later, making it a more manageable game for those interested in the newly introduced 24-hour endurance races. The game also supports online multiplayer, allowing up to 20 players to compete simultaneously.

For fans of local multiplayer, the return of split-screen mode in Ride 5 is undoubtedly a welcomed addition. Players can once again enjoy the thrill of racing against their friends side by side. However, the AI-controlled racers can still be a source of frustration, as they exhibit erratic behavior, often crashing into the player or sliding aggressively in corners.

In summary, Ride 5 represents a significant step forward for the series and stands as the pinnacle of motorcycle motorsports games in the current console generation. The improvements made to the demo and career mode are commendable, and the bikes, ranging from a vintage 1981 Suzuki to a brand new Honda, feel authentic and true to their real-life counterparts. With its expansive content and enjoyable gameplay experience, Ride 5 is a must-play for motorcycle and racing enthusiasts alike.