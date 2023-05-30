Ride and Pride, pedaling through Milan

For the 2023 edition of Milan PrideThe “Cyclist by chance” Silvia Gottardi and Linda Ronzoni propose a short collective ride through the most evocative places of the LGBTQIA+ movement in Milan for Friday 23 June, followed by talk-shows and aperitifs with DJ sets. Press release.

On the occasion of the 2023 edition of Milano Pride, the Accidental cyclists they announce ”Ride and pride”. The event, organized in collaboration with Gay Lawyers and the Il Lazzaretto Foundation, will take place on Friday 23 June in Milan.

Silvia Gottardi and Linda Ronzoni, aka le casual cyclists, cyclists and bike influencers, in addition to being travel companions, they are also in life. Through the bicycle, they promote issues related to sustainability and inclusion.

The June 23 appointment includes a ride through the historic places of the LGBTQIA+ movement in Milan, including Piazza della Scala, the scene of numerous demonstrations for community rights and the first gay marriage in 1992, and a talk to talk about gay cycling tourism -friendly, but not only. In fact, Federica Brondoni (Partner Giambrone & Partners Milano and Head of Gay Lawyers), Marco Mazzei (Milan city councilor) and Silvia Fossati (Arcigay Milano Women’s Group) will also participate in the talk.

After the talk there will be an aperitif with a DJ set.

At the location it will also be possible to see the artistic installation We all are poems by Salvatore Cristofaro and Manuela Piccolo, works by Valerio Eliogabalo Torrisi. We all are poems it tells how language shapes worlds and how it is necessary to move towards plural, empathetic, broad languages.è>

The Milanese “month of Pride” is therefore enriched by an event that clearly winks at sport and cycling tourism, all in a ‘rainbow’ key.

Silvia Gottardi comment: “Traveling by bike means traveling slowly… Cycling, and the bicycle, is not just a sport, it is also a way of transmitting all the values ​​that accompany us in our daily lives in an inclusive way. The bicycle does not pollute, does not disturb, does not impose itself: it is free. Of course, we’d be lying if we said it’s always been easy to travel by bike as an LGBT couple, and we realize that this could also be a barrier for so many other people in the community. For this reason, during the month of Pride, we have decided to organize Ride and pride: it will also be an opportunity to share suggestions, experiences and advice and bring the LGBTQIA+ movement closer to the world of cycling and travel”.

Plan

ore 19 – Ride

Departure from Cascina Nascosta (Viale Emilio Alemagna, 14)

Bike ride through the historic places of the LGBTQIA+ movement in Milan.

8 pm -Talk + aperitif + djset

c/o Il Lazzaretto Foundation (Via Lazzaretto, 15)

Participants in the talk: Linda Ronzoni and Silvia Gottardi (Cyclist by chance), Federica Brondoni (Gay Lawyers), Marco Mazzei (city councilor), Silvia Fossati (ArciGay Women’s Group).

Artistic installation

We all are poems: plural, empathetic, broad languages

curated by Salvatore Cristofaro and Manuela Piccolo, works by Valerio Eliogabalo Torrisi.

The Accidental cyclists they are Silvia Gottardi and Linda Ronzoni.

The name Accidental cyclists was born during a bike trip on the Carretera Austral, the legendary 1,200 km dirt road that runs against the wind along the Chilean Patagonia, between fjords, glaciers and wild nature. After that first legendary journey, Silvia and Linda have never stopped pedaling.

Cyclists by chance is a project that talks about cycle tourism, sustainability and women-empowerment. Linda and Silvia’s goal is to encourage women to travel, be independent and enterprising. More generally, they pedal towards a more just and inclusive world.

The book “Cyclist by chance, Italy by bike on the trail of Alfonsina Strada” is in all bookshops. The documentary “Cyclists by chance, Grizzly tour” is visible on Amazon Prime Italy and Netflix Europe. The podcast “Io, Alfonsina” is on Spotify and on all the main listening platforms. Creators of Mia Women Ride, the first multi-day bikepacking event for women only in Italy. Silvia and Linda are not just travel companions, they got married in 2018.

Some initiatives under the lens:

• The book “Cyclist by chance, Italy by bike on the trail of Alfonsina Strada” is in all bookshops;

• The documentary “Cyclists by chance, Grizzly Tour” – which recounts the 4,000 km journey from Canada to Mexico through the Rocky Mountains – can be viewed on Amazon Prime Italy and Netflix Europe;

• The podcast in 5 episodes on the life of Alfonsina Strada – “ I, Alfonsina ” is on Spotify and on all the main listening platforms – finalist at the Italian Podcast Awards in the ‘Diversity’ category.

Their events:

• W! The Cyclists Festival by chance , 16-17-18 June, 3 days of talks, concerts, workshops and 2 gravel rides. Food area, partner village and bivouac area, to spend an unforgettable weekend under the stars!

• Mia Women Ride 22-23-24 September, the first multi-day bikepacking event for women only in Italy.

