Riding Girl: An Exciting Mecha-Based RPG Game with Roguelike Elements Released on Steam!

Neutron Star Game Research Institute and OKJOY have teamed up to release their latest game, “Riding Girl”, on Steam on October 20th. This exciting overhead shooting RPG game with roguelike elements is already gaining attention for its refreshing gameplay and not-to-be-missed experience.

“Girls on Iron Cavalry” is the backdrop for the game, where players control five girls driving mechas in order to protect the city and fight enemies for 100 days. The game’s visuals and level design are inspired by this storyline, creating an immersive gaming experience.

The development team of “Cavalry Girl” have invested time in enhancing the graphics and sound effects to maintain the essence of the gun battle scenes. They have also introduced a new horsepower system and automatic aiming function, bringing players a more realistic feel during gameplay and operations.

Back in June, the game development team released a major update for “Girls on Iron Riding”. This update not only showcased the team’s innovative design and ingenuity but also brought good news for console users. The in-game controller operation has been optimized, providing a smoother and more immersive gaming experience.

Significant improvements can be seen in the combat system as well. The introduction of the ideological trend system introduces four ideological trends that affect the plot and ending. The implementation of the synthesis system allows players to create equipment through synthesis and assembly, while the disintegration system allows them to dismantle enemy loot.

To provide a deeper gaming pleasure, the official version of the game now includes additional content damage effects such as burning, cold, paralysis, humidity, high temperature, and greasy. These six different types of damage can produce 15 kinds of superimposed damage in two-by-two combinations, creating breathtaking effects.

Steam users can now experience all of the above-mentioned new features and graphics. The game has also undergone comprehensive and detailed optimizations, including improvements to the system UI and character rendering. Additionally, “Riding Girl” caters to a global audience by offering system languages in Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, English, and Japanese.

If you’re interested in experiencing this thrilling game for yourself, head over to Steam and download it today. For daily updates and the chance to connect with fellow gamers, be sure to follow the official social media accounts and join the Discord group for “Riding Girl”.

