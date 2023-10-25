Right to repair, a step forward towards European law

With 38 votes in favour, 2 against and no abstentions, the Internal Market Committee of the European Parliament adopted the negotiating position on measures for the right to repair products. “The proposal – we read on the commission’s website – aims to promote repairs during and beyond the legal warranty period of a product and to promote a new repair culture”.

According to the Commission, premature disposal of usable consumer goods generates 261 million tonnes of CO 2 equivalent emissions, uses 30 million tonnes of resources and produces 35 million tonnes of waste in the EU every year. And consumers who choose replacement rather than repair lose around 12 billion euros a year.

Beyond the warranty

The adopted text requires sellers to provide free repairs within the legal warranty period, except when it is more expensive than replacement, impossible or inconvenient for the consumer. MEPs said they were in favor of “incentives for consumers to choose repair rather than replacement within the liability period, such as extending the legal guarantee by one year for repaired products” and called for Member States to promote repair through financial incentives, such as vouchers and national repair funds. But they go even further: manufacturers would be obliged to repair a certain number of products (for example washing machines, vacuum cleaners, smartphones, bicycles) even beyond the terms of the legal guarantee. And, in general, repairs must be carried out within a reasonable time, and replacement devices must be offered on loan for use. What if the product cannot be repaired? “Manufacturers could offer a refurbished one.”

The text also states that independent repairers, refurbishers and end users can have access to spare parts, information and repair tools at a reasonable cost throughout the life of a product. According to MEPs, this will stimulate competition, reduce repair costs and offer consumers more choice.

Rapporteur René Repasi (German, member of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats) said: “Today we have established direct repair obligations for manufacturers and introduced new incentives for consumers who choose repair. We have strengthened the role of independent repairers and we have placed them at the heart of improving repair in Europe. By improving access to technical repair information and affordable spare parts for repairers, while also promoting 3D printing of parts, increased competition will bring down repair costs. repair”.

An important aspect of the proposal concerns information: it is in fact underlined that a sort of repair conditions sheet for each device could be available to consumers, with times and prices, to be able to compare the different offers.

L’iter

The draft mandate is not yet a law, but it is a step forward: it will now be voted on by MEPs in the plenary session on 20-23 November, and once the Council has adopted its position, negotiations on the final text can begin.

The right to repair proposal, which Parliament has been calling for for over a decade, complements other EU initiatives that pursue the European Green Deal objective of sustainable consumption and the circular economy, in particular the Ecodesign Regulation and Directive on consumer empowerment for the green transition.

