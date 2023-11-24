Right to repair: EU wants more sustainability Right to repair: More sustainability thanks to EU decision

On November 21, 2023, the European Parliament decided in a decision for more sustainability that consumers should have the right to repairs in the future. The EU member states are now asked to implement this directive into national law.

The German Federal Environment Ministry (BMUV) has already announced that it will present a draft law next year. This is intended to offer consumers more opportunities to have products repaired and use them for longer. If fewer new devices are purchased and less is thrown away, this saves resources and has a positive effect on the CO2 balance.

Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke emphasizes that the topic is of great importance:

“With the support of the European Parliament, I am also committed to a strong right to repair within the EU member states. Many people today can no longer imagine how many consumer items can be repaired relatively easily. The lifespan and useful life of products continues to decrease. I want to change that. That’s why we are pushing forward the right to repair in Germany: in 2024 I want to present a repair law and start new funding for repair initiatives.” Statement from Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke from November 21st, 2023

The core of the planned law is to require manufacturers to provide spare parts and corresponding repair instructions over a longer period of time. The required spare parts must then be offered for a period of ten years. Spare parts should be available within this period promptly and, above all, at a reasonable price. The aim is to make a repair more financially attractive for consumers than buying a new one. Scandals of the last few years, such as the much-discussed “planned obsolescence”, in which devices supposedly break shortly after the warranty period has expired, should now finally be a thing of the past.

Promotion of repair associations

In addition to new requirements for manufacturers, the BMUV plans to specifically promote repair clubs and repair cafés in the future. A planned funding program entitled “Repair instead of throwing away” should ensure a rethink – away from a throwaway mentality and towards more sustainability. In addition, the planned funding is also about creating sufficient infrastructure to make repairs accessible to as many consumers as possible.

The new EU resolution and the planned legislation in Germany primarily make the manufacturers responsible. We are excited to see what new repair options there will be. It remains to be seen whether significantly more consumers will actually resort to repairs. Repairs are costly and the purchase of new devices is likely to continue to have a certain appeal for consumers. In order for the right to repair to really be an attractive alternative to buying new, there must be significantly more repair shops than before.

Overall, the European Parliament’s decision is to be welcomed – after all, a lot still needs to be done to achieve the climate goals. We will monitor and report further.

