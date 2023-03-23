The European Union is once again talking about the right to reparation after a long period.

On 7 April last year, the European Parliament expressed its opinion on the right to reparation, from the European Union with Regulation 2021/341. We talked about it in an article.

A non-legislative text had been approved (on a proposal from the EU Commission) on the right to repair products for consumers. Among the requests, that of designing products that last longer, and that can be repaired in a simple and safe way.

Additionally, consumers should have had free access to repair and maintenance information.

Almost a year later, here is a new proposal from the EU Commission, which among other things provides for an extension of the right to repair beyond the product warranty period.

The draft law of the EU Commission

On Wednesday 22 March, the EU Commission presented a new bill on the right to reparation.

That has two goals, closely related to each other: to fight planned obsolescence and to support the Green Deal.

Planned obsolescence is nothing more than planning the life of a specific product, which after a certain period becomes unusable or is perceived as obsolete by consumers.

Extending the life of products therefore means promoting the achievement of the European Green Deal, which aims to achieve climate neutrality in Europe by 2050.

What does the bill contain?

Consumers will be able to claim the right to repair beyond the warranty period. And also turn to services other than those offered by the producers.

An online repair platform is also envisaged in the design, which acts as a point of contact between consumers and repairers. But also between consumers and sellers of reconditioned goods.

Furthermore, there will be a European repair information form, which can be requested from any repairer, for the benefit of greater transparency on the conditions and prices of the service.

Against greenwashing

Another important point contemplated by the bill is the plan against the so-called greenwashing (translatable with environmentalism di facciata): European companies will have to scientifically demonstrate the veracity of the labels that bear the words like eco, bio, compostable etc.

Whoever makes a false declaration will be subject to administrative sanctions, including fines.

A recent EU survey found that as many as 53.3% of product claims made by companies were found to be vague, misleading or unfounded. And almost 40% completely baseless.

The EU Commission is now asking for “widely recognized scientific evidence” that “demonstrates the veracity” of the statementsincluding those on the life cycle of the product, from the extraction of materials to disposal.

So checks on natural brands will increase: currently there are at least 230, a number that confuses consumers. No new public labeling schemes will therefore be allowed unless they are developed at Community level. Furthermore, environmental labels must be transparent, and will be periodically reviewed.

The numbers

The European Union has estimated that prematurely disposed of products such as dishwashers, televisions and mobile phones produce 35 million tonnes of waste every year. The purchase of spare parts costs consumers some 12 billion euros a year.

With the right to repair, the European Commission has calculated savings in greenhouse gas emissions of 18.5 million tonnes, resource savings of 1.8 million tonnes and 3 million tonnes of waste over 15 years.

On the economic side, over the next 15 years the savings of sellers and producers will be around 15.6 billion euros.

Also over the next fifteen years, consumers in the European Union will be able to save a total of 176.5 billion euros.

The statements

European Commissioner Didier Reynders said: “It is essential that consumers are able to have their goods repaired, more easily and buy less. This will help support the environment by reducing waste and greenhouse gas emissions and resource use.”

And Vice-President Frans Timmermans added: “Repair is the key to ending the ‘take, make, break and throw away’ model, which is so bad for our planet, our health and our economy. There’s no reason a bad cable or broken fan should force you to buy a whole new product.

Last year we proposed rules to ensure products are designed to be repairable. Today we propose to actually make fixing things the easy and attractive option for consumers”.