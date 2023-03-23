With its proposals for a right to repairs and the use of so-called Green Claims, the European Commission today presented two further important building blocks as part of its Sustainable Products Initiative for more sustainability of products. The TÜV Association expressly welcomes the EU Commission’s proposals and believes that they are a step in the right direction on the way to a true circular economy, which we are currently still a long way from achieving. The right to repair uses a bundle of measures to ensure that products last as long as possible and can be repaired. Important components must be easily accessible and removable. We welcome the fact that consumers and repairers should now have easy access to the necessary repair and maintenance information. In addition to the hardware, the software of products is also taken into account.”

However, the TÜV association also sees a need for improvement in the EU Commission’s draft in order to increase transparency for consumers:

“Consumers should be able to easily see before they buy how well and in what form products can be repaired. The legislator should therefore consider a mandatory independent review of the repairability of products. The establishment of a test mark (“Ready for Repair”) could also make it easier for consumers to make purchasing decisions in terms of sustainability. Products bearing a test mark would then have to meet specific requirements, such as the provision of spare parts, the easy replacement of parts or components, or guaranteed software updates.”

Problem advertising messages related to the environmental properties of products

“Product repairs should not only be able to be carried out by the manufacturer’s and retailer’s own or authorized workshops, but also by independent workshops. This increases the range of available workshops and promotes competition in the repair market. Independent workshops should prove their competence for repair services with a certification by independent bodies. Corresponding certificates can serve as a valuable guide for consumers when choosing a workshop.”

From the point of view of the TÜV Association, an important step forward is the proposal for the informative value of the advertising messages from manufacturers and dealers in relation to the environmental properties of their products and the sustainability of the companies themselves (green claims):

“A major nuisance for consumers are misleading promises about the environmental properties of products in advertising. Many manufacturers and retailers use slogans such as “climate neutral”, “100 percent recycled” or “environmentally friendly”. However, it is often completely unclear what is actually meant by this. It is often assumed that this is greenwashing. The Green Claims proposal aims to counteract this and establish criteria that must meet environmental statements about products or companies in the EU.

Criteria for Green Claims Proposal

From now on, the EU member states must ensure that environmental statements are verified using a scientifically sound methodology, for example using the ‘ecological footprint’, which records the environmental impacts in 16 categories.”

“We very much welcome the fact that the verification of the conformity of advertising claims with the prescribed scientific methods must be carried out by independent third parties – such as the TÜV companies. This ensures that environmental statements are reliable. In the future, consumers can trust that statements such as “eco” and “climate-friendly” really keep what they promise.”

Together with the new Ecodesign Regulation presented last year, the Right to Repair and the Green Claims proposal are another important step towards achieving the ambitious goals of the “New Circular Economy Action Plan” and the European Green Deal. The TÜV Association’s detailed statement on the new Ecodesign Ordinance, which also comments on the right to repairs, is available here: www.tuev-verband.de/positionspapiere/corporate-sustainability-due-diligence