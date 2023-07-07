Ring Intercom in the test: 48 instead of 130 euros for the smart intercom system

Update: At Amazon, Ring Intercom is currently available for 48 euros instead of 130 euros. The product has never been so cheap. We tested the add-on at the beginning of the year (01/03/2023).

But in a residential complex with several apartments, where the residents share an entrance door, this solution is not possible. However, anyone who uses an intercom system with a door opener function in such a system can now expand it and control it via smartphone. Ring Intercom digitizes compatible intercoms, allowing users to communicate with visitors via smartphone and conveniently remotely control the door opener connected to the intercom.

For example, you can talk to the courier from the office and give him access to the system. Since Ring is owned by Amazon, there’s even an option to automatically open the door for Amazon messengers. Echo speakers (advisers) can also be connected to Ring Intercom, allowing users to hear a visitor ringing from them and communicate with visitors. Ring Intercom, on the other hand, is not capable of video transmission.

Compatibility check and setup



Ring Intercom is compatible with many, but not all, intercoms. Users can check whether the one they use themselves is included on the Ring website. The device is powered by a removable battery. Before installation, you should charge it fully. In the test, this took a few hours. For the smoothest possible operation, it can therefore make sense to keep a spare battery on hand. Ring offers corresponding set offers with a spare battery and charging station. In the test, the battery lost about one percent of its capacity per day. Of course, the term also depends on the number of interactions, but you can assume a term of two to three months.

To set it up with the Ring app, scan the QR code provided on the box and on the device near the battery compartment. Now insert the fully charged battery and wait for Ring Intercom to enter setup mode, indicated by a blinking blue LED on the front panel. It is then connected to the home WLAN. However, only 2.4 GHz wireless networks are suitable for this.

Successful pairing with the WLAN is also noticed by the Alexa app, which integrates Ring Intercom via a corresponding skill. Users can then configure automatic approval for trusted visitors who are allowed access to Ring Intercom. This can include Amazon messengers as well as people such as friends and family members. This group of people can then operate the Ring Intercom by default, but they cannot change the settings unless full control is granted. As a final configuration step, users can combine other deployed Ring products such as security cameras (review) and video doorbells (review) with Ring Intercom by specifying specific actions such as video recording or lighting when Ring Intercom detects a ring.

Wire and assemble the Ring Intercom



Ring Intercom is now wired to the intercom system being used. Several connection cables are included in the scope of delivery. The Ring app reveals which of these is the right one during commissioning after entering the manufacturer and model of the intercom system used. For the wiring you have to open the housing of the intercom. A complete disassembly is not necessary, but you may have to loosen the fastening screws a little to route the connection cable underneath the housing into the same.

In the test with the Ritto intercom system, this was not necessary because the gap between the wall and the housing was large enough to feed the cable through. The Ring app will now show which ports the cable needs to be connected to. In our case, that was just two wires that we had to connect. What sounds simple at first was, however, more difficult in practice. Because unlike what is shown in the Ring app, the wires with the Ritto model 7630/X0 are not screwed, but only plugged in. Here it is important to ensure that they are firmly connected to the connectors provided, which was not so easy given the thinness of the wires. During the plugging process, these initially bent and only made loose contact. A stable connection was only established after repeated attempts. Now close the intercom case and connect the cable to the slot on the bottom of Ring Intercom. To mount the device next to or above the intercom system, use the double-sided adhesive strips on the back and press the housing to the wall. If the adhesive strips do not provide enough support, the Ring Intercom must also be attached with the screws provided.

A function test is then carried out. To do this, the bell on the front door must be pressed, as required by the app. This is the only way users will receive a notification when someone rings the doorbell. If the test is carried out with the apartment bell instead, there are notifications only if someone rings the apartment doorbell.

practice operation



Ring Intercom worked flawlessly in the test. As soon as someone rings the doorbell, users receive a notification almost immediately. The voice quality is also flawless. In the comments on the product, however, a user on Amazon reports noise and a volume that is too low in connection with another intercom system.

Pairing with Echo speakers is done through the Alexa app. Ring Intercom will appear there with the user-assigned name like front entrance. With “Alexa, talk to Front Entrance“ users can communicate with a visitor via the echo speaker. And with “Alexa, open Front Door‘ the door is opened. However, you have to confirm opening the door with a four-digit security code previously assigned in the Alexa app in the ring skill. This is a bit cumbersome and it would be nice if you could deactivate this query. It would also be useful to be able to set the duration for opening the door, as the Ring Intercom only opens the door for three to four seconds.

Since Ring Intercom communicates via the Amazon cloud, the device will remain inoperable if there is no connection there. Unfortunately, there is currently no official API available, so the integration of Ring Intercom into other smart home centers (best list) such as Homey Pro (test report) or corresponding open source solutions is currently not planned. In the meantime, however, there is a solution for Homebridge as a beta version, with which users can at least control the door opener and let a Homepod ring.

Preis



In the standard version, Ring Intercom costs 130 euros and 150 euros with an additional battery. There is also a set with a charging station and spare battery for 170 euros. Since its launch in Fall 2022, Ring Intercom has been on sale more frequently.

Conclusion



With Ring Intercom, users can also operate the intercom system, including the door opener, remotely using a smartphone and echo speaker. No other device offers this functionality. At best, the Nuki Opener could be considered as an alternative, but it only opens the door and does not offer voice communication.

The use of Ring Intercom can be particularly useful for residential complexes with several apartments and a shared access door. For example, you can communicate with a parcel carrier from the office and open the door so that you can save yourself the hassle of picking up the shipment at a pick-up station. The device is also helpful for people with disabilities, for example when the nursing staff rings and nobody is ready to open the front door. In the latter scenario, however, the use of a smart door lock (guide) would then be required for the apartment door.

Ring Intercom performs well overall. The device fulfills the promised functions, but there is still room for improvement in one or the other area.

