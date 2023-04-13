Home Technology “Ring of Elden” After Malinia was defeated, “Deadly” continued to chase 3 players to death | 4Gamers
Technology

“Ring of Elden” After Malinia was defeated, “Deadly” continued to chase 3 players to death | 4Gamers

by admin
“Ring of Elden” After Malinia was defeated, “Deadly” continued to chase 3 players to death | 4Gamers

There is a meme in the Black Soul community that FromSoftware games are full of “British Goodwill”, whether it is the “Dark Soul” series, “Sekiro” or “Elden Ring”, as long as you can get it It’s all goodwill from Yinggao that kills you, and the latest bug appeared on the Reddit forum, which caused heated discussions among soul players, because this bug is so interesting.

According to the video released by Inzealous, he and two other players fought against the famous Iron King “Valkyrie” Marenia through multiplayer connection. After the three of them defeated Marenia, a miraculous thing happened Happened: Malenia’s phantom is hunting them down.

In all the times I’ve faced Malenia whether as a Host or as a summon, that is the first time this ever happened.
by u/Inzealous in Eldenring

Players who are familiar with “Eirden’s Circle of Law” know that Marenia has a second stage, and the second stage has a special big move, which is to jump up in the air and have several clone phantoms composed of butterflies attack the player, and then Disappear.

However, in Inzealous’s video, Marlenia just died when she performed this trick, and these clone phantoms did not disappear due to an unknown bug, and continued to hunt down the players on the field. Soon, they came to help Inzealous The Faded were quickly hacked to death, and Inzealous himself was ultimately doomed no matter how much he rolled.

6070526e4269a6a2453fc223124a4649

Yes, any game will inevitably have bugs, but it is very interesting that this happened to Marenia in “Elden’s Circle”. After all, there is a legendary player who didn’t know how to kill Marenia Thousands of times, it seems that such a strange thing has never been encountered.

See also  19-minute real machine "Eldon's Circle" ultimate black soul masterpiece, go deep into the "junction" to fight the dragon and the golden lord | 4Gamers

Although many players are overjoyed to see this bug and joke frequently, I still hope that FromSoftware can fix this strange situation as soon as possible.

You may also like

Update soon! Windows critical vulnerability CISA warning: hacker...

Buy cheap Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 & 5...

From Gucci to Final Fantasy, the excitement for...

These otherwise paid apps are now free

Labeled as a state media outlet, the American...

Microsoft has quietly created a “Handheld Mode”!? Let...

Tech Diary — April 01, 2023

Made with seaweed, almonds, water and gold: from...

AMD Introduces the First High-Performance Professional Graphics Cards...

German automakers have to be careful

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy