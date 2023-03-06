With the Spotlight Cam Pro, Ring claims to offer its most advanced wireless surveillance camera to date. And yes, on paper there is a lot to like about the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro!

The surveillance camera has 3D motion detection, two batteries, 2x LED spotlights, person recognition and many other interesting software features.

Let’s take a closer look at the Spotlight Cam Pro and whether the features justify the more or less mandatory Ring Protect subscription.

Many thanks to Ring for providing the Spotlight Cam Pro for this test.

The Ring Spotlight Cam Pro is a wireless, battery-powered security camera. In terms of looks, however, it clearly stands out from other models in this area!

This is mainly due to the somewhat “boxy” shape of the camera. But there is a good reason for this.

You can unfold the bottom of the camera. Inside you will find two slots. It is possible to install two batteries in this camera at the same time. This not only doubles the battery life, but also allows you to charge comfortably. You can charge one battery and leave the other in the camera.

Ring has been using the batteries (20.88Wh / 5800 mAh) for several generations. On the one hand pleasant, on the other hand the batteries are still charged via microUSB. A 2023 version with USB C would certainly be nice.

The Spotlight Cam Pro largely uses white plastic. Only a small part of the front, where the lens and the IR LEDs are embedded, is covered with a black high-gloss plastic.

The rest of the case and the wall bracket are made of white plastic. The two “stripes” on the edge of the camera are striking. Behind these are the LED headlights.

setup and installation

To use the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro, you need to create an account with the manufacturer, Ring. To do this, Ring wants some data from you. In addition to your name and email address, you must also provide your telephone number and address. The phone number is required for 2 factor authentication (which is mandatory) and the address itself doesn’t matter except for 3D motion capture and bird’s eye view.

This means there are quite a few steps involved in setting it up. However, everything is clearly explained and this in clear German. Here we realize that Ring is simply the market leader.

To integrate the camera into your account, you have to scan the QR code on it, then the camera is connected to your smartphone via WLAN and then connected to your network.

Again, this process is well described but has comparatively many steps.

Protect plans

Ring offers you various “subscriptions” called Protect plans. In principle, you can also use the Spotlight Cam Pro without an additional subscription.

However, without a subscription you can only see the live view, see notifications and use the intercom function.

If you want recordings, you MUST take out a subscription. There are two options here:

Basic – €3.99 per month – one camera

Plus – 10€ per month – All cameras in your account

If you have one of these subscriptions, camera recordings will be saved for 180 days. In addition, functions such as person recognition are linked to the subscription.

Motion detection, 3D motion capture and bird’s eye view

Motion detection with completely wireless surveillance cameras is always a thing and unfortunately mostly a weakness.

The Ring Spotlight Cam Pro does not have a gigantic range for motion detection either. In practice, this works at a maximum of 8-10 meters. But this is quite a lot for a camera of this class!

In general, I want and have to praise the motion detection! We only have a “simple” person recognition, which cannot keep up with the AI ​​features of other models, but the motion recognition works just fine.

This is also due to the 3D motion capture. In this way, the camera can capture and track three-dimensional movements in space. You can mark on a map where the camera is mounted and this will show you exactly where on the map the movement was detected.

This is called a “bird’s eye view”. It is drawn on a map where movements have been detected. An interesting feature!

Here you can also see very precisely at which distances the camera still reliably detects movements or also exclude certain areas from the motion detection.

All in all, I am very satisfied with the motion detection of the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro.

data protection

Security camera security is always an issue. Of course, you really want particularly good data protection here, but no manufacturer is perfect. Even manufacturers with local recording can be caught up in certain problems, see Eufy.

How is Ring here? Ring is a pure cloud provider. All your data, recordings, etc. are transferred to Amazon in the cloud (Amazon owns Ring). According to the current status, it can be assumed that Amazon handles this data carefully and there have been no reports of security gaps or the like in recent years.

Amazon will share your information with security agencies when they come knocking. However, this will apply to all cloud-based providers.

However, I consider Ring to be above average from the point of view of security gaps or access from 3.

Image quality and headlights

The Ring Spotlight Cam Pro has a Full HD resolution. At first glance, this doesn’t sound particularly impressive.

However, we have a good Full HD sensor here, which can certainly compete with many 2K models. In addition, the field of view of the Spotlight Cam Pro is extremely large at 140 degrees!

Aside from the Arlo 3, this is one of the surveillance cameras with the widest field of view, in the battery range. Ideal if you want to monitor areas.

The camera has both a classic IR LED night vision (in black/white) and a colored night vision, but with a shorter range.

For the latter, the LED headlights are used. The LED spotlight is also wonderfully suitable as path lighting.

battery life

Of course, the battery life of a completely wireless camera varies massively depending on the situation how much activity there is.

I was using the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro in my yard, so it picked up quite a bit of movement and had to record quite a bit as well.

Here I was able to achieve a runtime of about 42 days with one battery. Accordingly, 84 days would be possible with two batteries. In a somewhat quiet place, 100+ days would certainly be possible with two batteries.

Depending on the positioning, I would probably use the Ring solar panel, which should enable a “permanent” battery life.

Conclusion

The Ring Spotlight Cam Pro is one of the most reliable and trouble-free security cameras I’ve tested to date!

Above all, the 3D motion detection works impressively reliably and the “bird’s eye view” is an exciting function that I have never seen before.

The image quality is good, the viewing angle is large and the two LED headlights make sense, as do the two battery slots, which allow you to use the device continuously even if one of the batteries is empty.

However, this is a pure cloud surveillance camera. You have to be willing to pay €3.99 a month to store the recordings, otherwise the camera makes no sense.

As far as data protection is concerned, you must be okay with all recordings ending up on the Amazon servers. I think this will be one of the best systems in terms of access by unauthorized persons (hackers).

I see the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro as a bit of an add-on if you already have a Ring doorbell in use. The latter are really good and it makes sense to stay in the ecosystem anyway.