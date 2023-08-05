Home » Riot Finally Gives a Sneak Peek of Project L at EVO
Riot Games to Showcase Project L at EVO

Since its announcement in 2019, Riot Games’ upcoming free-to-play fighting game, Project L, has been shrouded in mystery. However, fans of the League of Legends universe are in for a treat as Riot has revealed that the game will be playable at this year’s EVO.

EVO, short for Evolution Championship Series, is one of the biggest annual fighting game tournaments held in Las Vegas. While attendees will be able to get their hands on Project L, Riot Games has assured that fans who are not able to make it to the event will still have a chance to enjoy the exciting reveals.

Yasuo, the popular swordsman from League of Legends, has been confirmed as one of the playable characters in Project L. In a thrilling video, fans were given a glimpse of Yasuo’s abilities and gameplay style. Additionally, the video showcased characters such as Darius, Ekko, and Ahri, leaving players eager to try out their moveset.

To further satiate fans’ excitement, Riot Games also provided a detailed walkthrough of the game in a second video. Caroline Montano, game designer, and Tom Cannon, executive producer, explained the controls and mechanics of Project L, providing insight into how the game functions.

With this latest reveal, it seems that Riot Games is preparing to unveil more details about Project L, including its release date and the full roster of characters. Fans can expect further announcements in the coming weeks and months, building anticipation for the highly anticipated fighting game.

What are your thoughts on Project L so far? Stay tuned for updates as Riot Games continues to share more about this exciting addition to the League of Legends universe.

