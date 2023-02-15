Over the past few years, Riot Games has produced quite a few spinoff League of Legends games, as the developer expanded the franchise in a number of ways. For that we have Ruined King: A League of Legends Story and even Hextech Mayhem, but soon this list will expand even further.

Riot Forge, the publishing arm that handles these spinoffs, has announced that The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story will be the next game to debut, and that the title will be developed by Digital Sun and arrive on PC and consoles in spring 2023.

The game will be a 2D high-bricks action RPG that challenges players to become Sylas, a rogue mage, and then lead a revolution aimed at breaking the peace that existed in the kingdom of Demacia. We’re told in the announcement press release that the game will seek to serve those “want to experience a story of power, identity and justice”provided by“Action-packed fantasy gameplay”.

To complement the announcement, Riot Forge also revealed some information about a number of other spin-off games, including Convergence: A League of Legends Story coming in Summer 2023, and Tequila Works’ Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story coming to Debuting in fall 2023 – both games are coming to PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.