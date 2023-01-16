Home Technology Riot Games Partners With Gravity Media – – Gamereactor
Riot Games has announced that it has entered into a partnership with Dublin-based broadcast and production company Gravity Media. The deal is said to revolve around Gravity Media, helping to strengthen and enhance Riot’s broadcast capabilities through its Dublin-based hub.

As stated in the press release, we’re told that Gravity will also be looking to provide further global support to Riot across all of its esports events, and will use Project Stryker (Riot’s investment in global live production powered by AWS) to drive and lead its participation.

“Gravity Media has some of the best talent in broadcast, production and technology, and this will certainly be an invaluable asset to our ambitious live esports productions, which continue to captivate millions of viewers around the world,” said Allyson Gormley, director of global operations at Riot Games.

This Irish hub, provided by Gravity Media, is the first of three that will be placed around the world, all of which will be designed to support the League of Legends, Valorant and Wild Rift esports scenes.

