Valuing

According to Law360 and Polygon reports, Riot Games has filed an infringement lawsuit against NetEase in many places, accusing the latter of its game “Advanced War Zone” for plagiarizing “Special War Heroes” (Valorant). According to Riot, the other party’s work plagiarized their game form, character design, map and weapon design, etc. Shortly after “Special War Heroes” was released under the name “Project A” in October 2019, NetEase is said to have launched the development of “Advanced Theater” and named its beta version “Project M”.

When “Advanced War Zone” was launched in Singapore and other countries, many players bluntly said that it was a replica of “Special War Heroes”. Although these voices prompted NetEase to make some changes, Riot believes that the scope of infringement of “Advanced War Zone” is more than that, so there is a final lawsuit. You can still find Warzone on the Android and iOS app stores, and it has amassed more than 1 million downloads and 48,000 reviews on Google Play.