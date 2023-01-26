Home Technology Road 96: Mile 0, the prequel to Road 96, comes to all platforms on April 4 – Road 96: Mile 0
Technology

by admin
We are very pleased with the news we have for you.Digixartthe studio behind road adventure Road 96, is back on the asphalt with a new adventure serving as a prequel to the 2019 indie game.

Titled Road 96: Mile 0, the story revolves around two young men whose goal is to be the first to escape the dictatorship of President Telak, and all the characters we control on Route 96 will follow their example example. Even some of the characters we meet along the way make an appearance here.

Both the studio and publisher Ravenscourt have been preparing the announcement for several days on social media, and now we have the trailer available, which you can watch below. Road 96: Mile 0 will be released on all platforms (PC, it already has a page on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch) on the same day:4 April 2023

We recently had a chance to speak with the creator of both titles, Digixart founder and CEO Yoan Fanise, and in his interview (which you can watch below), he talks about the art, politics and formula in the original narrative.

