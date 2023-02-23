Gran Turismo 7

Starting February 22, Polyphony Digital will roll out update 1.29 to players of Gran Turismo 7. This new version will not only fully support PS VR2 (you can race or watch the car), but will also add new vehicles and track content as usual. But the most attractive change should be the introduction of GT Sophy. For a limited time from February 22 to the end of March, ordinary players with a collector level of 6 or higher can also challenge Sony AI opponents who have defeated many world champions in the game.

In the new “GT Sophy Race Together” mode, players can compete with GT Sophy of different difficulty on 4 different tracks. The specifications of the cars used in each GT Sophy are also slightly different, so your gameplay experience will not be the same. According to the official introduction, at the beginning, the player’s vehicle will be better than the opponent’s vehicle in performance (but still within a level), but as the difficulty increases, this performance gap will shrink until you can compete with the GT of the same specification. Sophy plays one-on-one.

In addition, Sony also emphasized that what players are facing is the GT Sophy that beats professional drivers, and the development team has not made any weakening. The reason for only providing a limited-time experience is that Sony hopes to collect some feedback after the initial trial, and then improve “this new game design” before iterating.