Home » Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake has finished filming – Gamereactor
Technology

Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake has finished filming – Gamereactor

by admin
Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake has finished filming – Gamereactor

If you’ve seen Renfield in theaters lately and have been longing for another vampire flick, maybe even one starring Nicholas Hoult, then we have some good news for you. Because The Northman’s Robert Eggers has finished filming his Nosferatu remake, The Prague Reporter has revealed.

The film, which has been shooting in the Czech Republic, wrapped up shooting on May 19 after three months of production, some of which took place at Prague’s Invalidovna Complex.

The film features a huge cast, including Bill Skarsgard as the titular vampire, Lily-Rose Depp as his plaything, Alan Houter, and Nicholas Hoult as Alan’s husband, Willem Dafoe, Aaron Taylor-Jensen, Emma Colin, Simon McBurney and other supporting cast.

There’s no word yet on when the film is expected to premiere in theaters around the world.

See also  Starfield gets a surprising +18 rating in Australia

You may also like

Barlocco, Motorola: 5G is not a push for...

Traffic turnaround: Bahn needs 88 billion to become...

Sina Rabbani fights against censorship from the USA

Barlocco, Motorola: 5G is not a push for...

The advertising subscription from Netflix is ​​so (un)popular

Aldi sells bicycle U-locks with fingerprint sensors at...

Driving report Toyota Corolla Cross

authenticity at the heart of the new age...

GPD showcases the new G1 graphics card expansion...

it will have M2 Ultra chips and up...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy