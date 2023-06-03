Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake has finished filming – Gamereactor

If you’ve seen Renfield in theaters lately and have been longing for another vampire flick, maybe even one starring Nicholas Hoult, then we have some good news for you. Because The Northman’s Robert Eggers has finished filming his Nosferatu remake, The Prague Reporter has revealed.

The film, which has been shooting in the Czech Republic, wrapped up shooting on May 19 after three months of production, some of which took place at Prague’s Invalidovna Complex.

The film features a huge cast, including Bill Skarsgard as the titular vampire, Lily-Rose Depp as his plaything, Alan Houter, and Nicholas Hoult as Alan’s husband, Willem Dafoe, Aaron Taylor-Jensen, Emma Colin, Simon McBurney and other supporting cast.

There’s no word yet on when the film is expected to premiere in theaters around the world.