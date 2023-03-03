Robert SmoothPresident of Netcommhe was appointed member of the Group for the Development of the Digital Euro Regulation (better known as Rulebook Development Group) of the European Central Bankrepresenting Ecommerce Europe, the European Electronic Commerce Association involving over 150,000 companies in Europe, of which Netcomm is a founding member. Netcomm represents, in fact, the reference association of the e-commerce sector in Italy and a key stakeholder in the dialogue on the regulatory evolution of the digital market at national and European level.

Netcomm and the importance of introducing the digital euro

The European Central Bank is considering the introduction of the digital euro together with the national central banks of the euro area countries. It would be a means of electronic payment available to anyone in the euro area, safe and easy to usewhich would allow people to have a wider choice of payment methods.

“A digital currency issued by the European Central Bank – explains Liscia – would represent a guarantee of stability for the monetary and payments systems, as well as the strengthening of sovereignty monetary policy of the euro area, the competitiveness and efficiency of the European payments sector”.

“I am proud to represent the European e-commerce association in this important working group which will be carrying out a decisive role for the development of a European ecosystem of payments increasingly secure and effective, in response to citizens’ needs – continues Liscia – I am sure, in fact, that the digital euro will be a further Digital Commerce Accelerator Lever for the benefit of the consumer experience, who will be able to take advantage of all the benefits of a supply chain capable of promoting the development of new payment models.”

The role of the Rulebook Development Group

Established by HLTF-CBDC (High-Level Task Force on Central Bank Digital Currency) il January 19, 2023the working group will undertake, in the first phase of operation, to develop a draft regulation on the digital euro on the basis of the design decisions adopted by the Governing Council of the Eurosystem, defining the set of rules, practices and regulatory standards which will allow the distribution of the digital euro through intermediaries.





Specifically, the Rulebook Development Group will be tasked with clarifying the management terms of users of the digital euro and the tools made available to them, the liquidity and financing management of the availability of users by intermediaries, up to the management of transactions in terms of authentication, validation and reconciliation processes.

A first draft of the first version of the digital euro regulation will be submitted to a public consultation. Subsequently, the final draft of the first version of the regulation on the digital euro will be subject to examination and subsequent approval by the Governing Council before its publication on the ECB’s website. In addition, the Digital Euro Working Group will reflect on a future governance model for the digital euro system once it is fully operational.