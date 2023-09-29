Roberto Marsella wins the 2023 Italian Business Angel award

The Italian Tech Week is (also) the stage for the award ceremony of various important awards in the tech world. This is the case of the Business Angel of the Year Award, organized by the Investors’ Club. The winner was voted live yesterday by the jury chaired by Mauro Ferrari (winner of the 2022 edition) and composed of the main protagonists of investments in innovation and startups in Italy, after having attended the presentation of the four finalists: Marco De Guzzis, Elena Paola Lanati, Roberto Marseille e Silvia Pugi.

In the end the award went to Roberto Marsella. After his studies and a long career in finance in New York, he made his first Private Equity investment in 1991. Today he is Head of Private Assets within a European insurance group and, above all, he is an investor by passion.

“Helping the development of a company and its management is like raising children: it requires patience… and they don’t always listen to you! But the satisfaction is great” he declared.

He has over 46 investments under his belt in the last 10 years, 12 exits and 3 listed companies; among its main investments there are well-known names such as Where I live, Snail, ReeVo, Philologists, Deus Technology, Bandyer, Woom Italia, Talent Garden.

Roberto Marseille, at the presentation of the Prize, he has declared: “I comment on my win with this quote by Albert Schweitzer: Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful [Il successo non è la chiave per la felicità. E’ la felicità la chiave per il successo. Se ami quello che stai facendo sarai una persona di successo]”

For his part, the President of the Investors ClubGiancarlo Rocchiettideclared: “The quality of the finalists and the increasingly high participation of innovators, investors and founders in the Award demonstrates that angel investing and investments in start-ups at seed level are always at the center of the innovation system”.

