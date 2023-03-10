While the original RoboCop movie was one of the best action movies ever made, the character’s career as a video game hero was less than enjoyable. In fact, aside from 1994’s RoboCop v Terminator, we don’t recall a single game starring the beloved cyborg cop (isn’t Alex Murphy painful enough?

Hopefully Robocop: Rogue City will change that. Here we meet the original RoboCop, again played by Peter Weller (who played Alex Murphy/RoboCop in the first two films). We’re expecting plenty of classic quotes, lots of violence, and good gameplay – but honestly, we’re not sure about the latter after seeing this new trailer, which you can check out below.

What do you think, does it look like a great game that will finally make this iconic character a true video game hero?