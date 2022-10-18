Home Technology Robot alien farm construction game “Roboplant” is scheduled to start early access in November-Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk
Robot alien farm construction game “Roboplant” is scheduled to start early access in November-Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

Robot alien farm construction game “Roboplant” is scheduled to start early access in November-Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

Roboplant is set in the not-so-distant future where humans have finally conquered other galaxies and are now looking for land where they can place efficient hydroponic farms and grow food. You will embark on a new journey with Beebop 179, a team of robots, to build and manage farms, grow delicious plants, and survive the mysterious challenges of outer space.

You land on a new planet and start building your workshop, setting up rooms and hallways, and adding hydroponic machines, lab equipment and decorations. Choose from plants brought from Earth to breed or explore new alien varieties, create the ideal growing environment for plants, sell your products to make money and increase production, while managing the health of robotic laborers to create a place for them to relax, socialize and recharge Space.

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1613470/Roboplant/

