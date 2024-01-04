Robot for firefighting in buildings: the flying dragon arrives

In the future, in the riskiest firefighting operations inside buildings, will firefighters be replaced by flying robots? According to a Japanese study, research is going in this direction, exploring techniques to make robotic units with fire engines and nozzles on board aerial.

There are essentially two challenges that, today,robotic approach to fire emergency management arises. The first will see, in the future, robots designed for firefighting in buildings extinguish the flames more quickly and precisely flared up in buildings; the second, however, will see them replace firefighters in the most dangerous operationskeeping them away, for example, from the risk of being trapped in a structural collapse of the rooms where the fire is present and of inhaling the toxic gases inside them.

Over the last twenty years, the firefighting solutions developed by robotic engineering are different. Among these, just to name a few, the prototype of the “snake fireman”, consisting of a cable-like robot that crawls guided by water pressure. Designed in 2008 by a Norwegian team, Anna Konda – this is its name – was designed to extinguish fires in particularly small spaces, including i tunnel. And eleven years later (exactly in 2019) it arrives Colossus, tracked mobile robot equipped with a water jet and remotely controllable, capable of moving on uneven terrain. These are just two of many examples.

Takeaway

A group of Japanese researchers has created a firefighting aerial robot that is completely different from those that preceded it and completely different from drones, capable of taking off and introducing water pipes through the windows of buildings of any type and size . The structure of the developed firefighter robot resembles that of a dragon, whose body is made up of a long flexible water hose with a nozzle unit in the center and one at the end, plus a wide-angle camera and a thermal one . In the future, imaginable scenarios range from fleets of flying robot firefighters engaged not only in putting out fires within the most disparate internal environments, but also in intervening to save human lives in the event of earthquakes and other natural disasters.

Robots for firefighting in buildings: from interventions on the ground to those in flight

In recent years, drones have also been used with firefighting functions, particularly in fighting forest fires. Some companies have even developed drones intended for extinguishing flames in very tall buildings. However, especially if the environments are small, the water hose connected to the aircraft could interfere with the objects present inside them, generating the fearsome “dragging effect”as the authors of the study illustrated in “Development of a remotely controllable 4 m long aerial-hose-type firefighting robot”, published on December 23, 2023 in Frontiers in Robotics and AI, observe.

In particular, in the article, the group of researchers – coming from the Japanese Universities of Akita, Tohoku and Osaka – describes how they managed to combine the characteristics of a robot designed for firefighting in buildings with those of a drone responsible for firefighting of the fire, planning a machine capable of flying and easily introducing water pipes into structures of any type and sizeto put out fires as quickly and safely as possible. Let’s see together what it’s about [per approfondimenti, consigliamo la lettura della nostra guida alla robotica, che spiega come funziona e quali sono gli esempi applicativi – ndr].

How the flying dragon firefighter works

On the subject of robots for firefighting in buildings, the work of Japanese researchers has focused on the creation of a flying machine that has a elongated body, light and flexibleso you can move easily in any physical space.

However, compared to firefighting robots of the past and drones, the water hose of this flying firefighter had to have characteristics that could be manipulated using groups of nozzles distributed along its entire structure, precisely to allow him to throw water through the windows of the buildings. Secondly, the robot had to be able to get airborne with enough thrust to support the entire load of a fire engine.

This is how the aerial firefighting robot with a mobile base, known as Dragon FireFighter“dragon firefighter” 3.6 meters long consisting of a long water tube equipped with two nozzle units (one in the center and one at the head), a camera with a wide-angle lens and a thermal imager. In particular, the latter two devices are used to identify the exact location of the fireto promptly deliver water directly to its source.

The body of the Dragon FireFighter robot (A), the CAD design diagram of its two nozzle assemblies (B) and the structure of the nozzle units, from which water comes out (C). (Source: “Development of a remotely controllable 4 m long aerial-hose-type firefighting robot”, Japanese Universities of Akita, Tohoku and Osaka –

Il “flying dragon” was recently tested during a small-scale fire demonstration – with a burning surface of approximately 3.27 square meters – on the occasion of the ImPACT Tough Robotics Challenge, a Japanese project-event dedicated to robotic technologies applied to the preparation and to the answer in case of emergencies and national disasters.

«The fire simulation involved the flying dragon crossing a 1.5 meter high gap, corresponding to a window frame, to quell the flames beyond it. Although the test showed the potential of the developed robot, however, the system is not yet complete, as remote operation and control is missing» points out the study group.

Robot for firefighting in buildings: work on the operation at a distance

In terms of firefighting robots in buildings, the system created by Japanese researchers was designed so that its operation could be started and managed remotely, thus allowing operators to intervene on flames from any position, simply by activating a series of automatisms. In particular, they underline:

«By activating appropriate postures of the nozzle units, different and optimized performance of Dragon FireFighter is achieved. For example, during the demonstration, the dragon robot performed best when the nozzle roll positions were zero during flight»

However, in the future, the team plans to change the body shape of the flying dragonin order to obtain – depending on the positions necessary for the nozzles of the robot head – the optimal postures for the central nozzles.

Another issue concerns the adjustment of the flight mechanism which, in the future, will have to make use of «more advanced controllers to dampen the oscillations of the dragon’s body, replacing its passive mechanism».

The point – the authors explain – is that the “passive damping” mechanism effectively stabilizes flight, but its adjustment takes a long time. To speed up, however, it has been ascertained that both the running water and the disturbance rejection controllers are both capable of dampen higher modal oscillations.

Future research

The Dragon FireFighter system is just an early model of a flying robot – dissimilar to ground robots, as well as drones – designed to firefighting operations in buildings. Therefore it is susceptible to improvement, it can be improved, in its structure and its functionality.

For example, it has been observed that the physical properties of the water pipe body change according to changes in thermal conditions. To the point that, during the firefighting demonstration at the ImPACT Tough Robotics Challenge, the dragon firefighter was unable to take off while maintaining the same shape he had during laboratory tests, even though the controls were the same.

This phenomenon – comments the study team – is related to overheating of the material used for the tube, due to direct sunlight during the long waiting period before the demonstration. The consequence was the plastic deformation of the bodywork which, in turn, altered its physical properties. In the future, the issue will have to be addressed by choosing a less thermosensitive material, concludes the working group.

Robots for firefighting in buildings: previews of possible scenarios

Twenty years from now, a flying robotic system similar to the one described, which appears near burning buildings to put out fires, will not replace professionals such as the Fire Brigade, but rather will protect them from dangers and make it more streamlined. and their workload is agile. This is the goal.

The future scenarios that can be anticipated today, in 2024, lead us – rather – to imagine fleets of robot firefighters in flightengaged inextinguish fires in the most diverse internal environmentswhere drones cannot enter due to obvious structural characteristics.

Going beyond the topic of fire prevention, our thoughts turn to other types of emergencies and disasters, including earthquakes, and to flying robots capable of intervening remotely managed to save human lives.

