Robot pangolin promises to change the study of the human body

Scientists are inspired by the animal kingdom and create the robot pangolin. The pangolin is the only living mammal to represent the order Pholidotes. Its main feature is in ability to curl up, in case of danger, to defend themselves and, if necessary, slip towards safe places. The shapes, movements and special external rippling of the pangolin inspired a group of scientists to create a robot to be used for medical purposes.

How the robot pangolin works

As the scientists of the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems in Stuttgart explain in Nature, we are dealing with a so-called “millirobot”, 2 cm long and 1 cm wide. The “design” features overlapping scales that can move, roll and heat up on demand. It has a soft polymer layer studded with magnetic particles and a rigid top layer with overlapping aluminum “flakes”. The robot pangolin is designed to be able to travel inside the human body both for diagnostic purposes and to “deliver” medicines where they are most neededas well as to repair any broken vessels and small bleeding in progress.

When the robot pangolin is exposed to a low-frequency magnetic field, it can be manipulated by researchers to coil up and move. Once curled up, the device can deliver medicine to a targeted point on the body. On the contrary, if exposed to a high-frequency magnetic field, the pangolin in chip can heat up to over 70 degrees centigrade: at this temperature, its primary use is precisely the treatment of internal bleeding, as well as the treatment of thrombosis and even the removal of tumor tissue. All, of course, controlled remotely.

Details of the functioning of the robot pangolin developed by researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems in Stuttgart[credits:[credits:

Remote heating can be achieved using alternating magnetic fields or radio frequency (RF) fields via two mechanisms: Joule heating or magnetic hysteresis losses. The latter is widely used for robotic and hyperthermia applications, as it dissipates less heat than Joule heating.

“Unlike other animals, such as armadillos, alligators, and lizards, which have scales arranged in a non-overlapping configuration (ie, osteoderm), the pangolin has overlapping scales, each of which is directly bonded to the underlying soft tissue layer of skin,” the researchers explain. “This degree of overlap is beneficial for heating as it increases the effective volume of heat transmitted while keeping any increase in affected surface area minimal.”

Although it is not the first time that scientists have turned to nature for mini-robotics what makes this project special is that, as a rule, robotics is composed of hard elements that do not allow you to move easily inside the body human, not without creating any problems. In laboratory tests however, the robot pangolin was able to travel through soft tissue without damaging it (as so-called soft robots usually do), stemming the blood flow to stop a bleeding in progress .

This video proves it.

Operation of the robot pangolin

It is worth mentioning that, as they point out from Stuttgart, further studies will need to be conducted to evaluate the suitability of this robot for in-body applications, where the working environment varies significantly from a laboratory test.

“Biocompatible and biodegradable materials suitable for the work of the robot pangolin should also be considered. Addressing these issues would further enhance the robot’s capabilities and could potentially unlock a new suite of minimally invasive medical procedures, which are currently unavailable.”

