Robotic and immersive simulators for workplace safety

Digital technologies for workplace safety. The story of an Italian spin-off specializing in advanced simulators, employing robotic, AI and virtual reality technologies

Robotic simulators and the adoption of digital technologies for workplace safety can help avoid accidents and reduce “unrelated deaths”. This term refers to fatal accidents in the workplace, a serious problem that costs the lives of at least a thousand people every year. There were 868 reports of fatal workplace accidents submitted to INAIL in the first ten months of 2023. This means that on average every day almost three people die at work. Not to mention that in the same period 489,526 reports of accidents at work were presented.

Accidents can happen in various ways, but thanks to technology we can work to reduce them starting with worker training. A spin-off of the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna in Pisa has specialized in the design and development of advanced simulators, employing robotic technologies and virtual reality scenarios.

«We can say that we have developed the most advanced complete simulators at a European level», says Gabriele Facenza, co-founder of BTR Simulators.

The interest in developing simulation systems is strong because the advantages of its adoption in multiple sectors have been understood: aviation, automotive, healthcare, military and games. This is confirmed by the growth of the market, which is expected to double: on a global level it is estimated that it will go from 16.6 billion dollars in 2022 to 28.7 billion by 2030. The growth is driven precisely by the growing demand for training and development of skills, as well as risk mitigation. As the co-founder of BTR Simulators himself explains, the use of simulators ensures high safety conditions in every workplace, but also guarantees cost savings and drastically reduces collateral damage.

Takeaway

Ensuring greater safety at work also involves the ability to adequately train workers. To do this best, digital technologies come in handy. An Italian spin-off of the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna in Pisa has specialized in the design and development of robotic simulators with the use of virtual reality scenarios to provide immersive and very real experiences. Adequate training allows you to experiment safely, reducing costs and collateral damage. In the future, robotic simulators will be increasingly immersive, increasingly experiencing the benefits of virtual environments, adopting wearable devices and also relying on avatars.

Robotic simulators to improve training and safety at work

The Italian spin-off is called BTR Simulators, where BTR stands for Better Than Real. The virtual becomes “better than real” when it has the possibility of providing the most true and immersive impressions. For this BTR uses different 2D and 3D visualization technologies, and systems with single, multiple or completely immersive screens. The use of static or dynamic simulators allows company employees to be trained in complete safety and demonstrations created within the work environment or in another scenario chosen for the occasion.

To be able to develop solutions that use the most advanced digital technology for workplace safety and other applications, it focuses heavily on research and innovation. This is why BTR was born from researchers from the PercRo Laboratory, founded in 1991 by Professor Massimo Bergamasco, professor of the Institute of Mechanical Intelligence at the “Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna”, which employs more than 70 people including doctoral students, researchers, collaborators and professors university students with a specific background in mechatronics and computer sciences.

Example of use of the robotic simulators designed by BTR Simulators, a spin-off of the Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies in Pisa [credits: BTR Simulators]

Over the years, BTR Simulators has established significant collaborations with institutional, industrial and scientific entities including the Tuscany Region, the Bicocca University of Milan, the CIF Foundation and Cisa Logistic Group, the latter specializing in integrated services in handling and logistics. Simulators allow you to train staff in the management of machinery such as forklifts and overhead cranes, being able to interact with other users within the same simulation scenario, practicing in different situations and weather conditions. As Facenza explains:

«The use of simulators in the training field is important because it allows us to answer the most common question from the worker during training for the use of dangerous, heavy or complex machinery: what happens if I do this? During simulation training, the answer to this question is provided to the worker in a completely safe environment, where accidents caused by incorrect maneuvers or decisions, unexpected problems, emergency situations or the limited decision-making time available, do not have repercussions on the worker’s health.”

The advantages of using robotic simulators: high safety and economic savings

The simulator is a complex machine, at a hardware and software level.

«Those designed by BTR Simulators are characterized by high immersion to make the person who tries them as engaging as possible, providing work scenarios in which to move that are more real than ever. We have created simulators that integrate the body and real instrumentation of the simulated vehicle and which operate in faithful virtual reproductions of the work environments. The person who is trained does so by using objects and entering the actual maneuvering spaces of the company or organization where he or she works or will work.”

The advantages for the organization are various: in addition to ensuring that training is carried out as effectively and safely as possible, it allows us to avoid machine downtime for field simulations and the use of personnel for training activities.

What it means to be better than real Facenza tells it:

«we are able to “scare” users, that is, make them face real situations that could put them in danger in complete safety. A lot of theoretical training can be done, but this never puts the worker – often at his first experience – in a position to have to deal with a possible accident. With simulators we are able to experience potentially risky situations induced by an error. Our aim is to put him in a position to deal with the situation in a safe and rational way, so as to make him more aware and prepared.”

The usefulness of digital technology for workplace safety can also be understood in its ability to reduce collateral damage caused by an accident on site:

«in some steelworks there was an accident level of around 6/7 load losses per year with damages exceeding 100 thousand euros per loss. With the five-year use of simulators these losses have halved. In addition to the loss of load, it is necessary to calculate the time, times and people involved to resolve the problem. Not only that: lost cargo means goods not shipped on time, with consequent economic losses.”

One of the most innovative solutions created by BTR Simulators is an elevating work platform for construction use: as well as being complete, it is robotic, dynamic and multipurpose and was conceived for Inail in a project conducted together with the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna.

«The operator is immersed in a virtual reality environment, physically using the instrumentation and thus moving in a concrete scenario, including sound effects to make the experience complete».

Practical example of use of the advanced simulators designed by BTR Simulators, a spin-off of the Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies in Pisa [credits: BTR Simulators]

The use of artificial intelligence

The development of digital technology for workplace safety also includes the risk that may involve people outside the workplace. In this case BTR Simulators also makes use of artificial intelligence techniques.

«To solve a problem submitted to us by a company regarding waste collection trucks, we addressed the problem of blind spots, a limit and a source of danger for pedestrians and cyclists that the driver of the vehicle in some situations does not can see. For this reason, a device has been developed which, combined with some video cameras, adopts an AI system – trained with machine learning models – capable of self-training in order to recognize people and objects encountered in different static and dynamic situations. ».

AI is also used in software development models and for simulation.

The future of simulation: from the adoption of wearable devices to avatars

The spin-off works to bring simulators to vocational technical colleges to train students. This already happens in Genoa in an agreement with an institute linked to the city’s port authority. A simulator already adopted concerns container handling. The Ports of Genoa (which include Vado Ligure, Savona and Prà) handled 26.6 million tonnes of containerized goods.

«In all ports, in addition to the logistical study of how the container handling flow is managed, operators are required to maintain a constant maneuvering speed to keep the number of containers handled per hour high. The continuous training of operators allows the port to be competitive and therefore attractive for freight ships”, underlines Facenza.

In the port sector, various technologies are used and some companies have already asked BTR Simulators for solutions to reproduce the operation in order to promote training activities.

The use of simulators also finds space in the medical-hospital field. In this sense, the spin-off has created, for a project conducted in collaboration with S. Anna for the Bicocca University, a car driving simulator for appropriate psychological assessments.

In the future of simulators and digital technology for workplace safety, we are working to further optimize the solutions already present today, such as viewers and wireless solutions, but also to develop wearable devices to bring simulation to a realistic and immersive level even more advanced. At the IT level, the goal is to increase memory capacity to make simulation environments larger and more complete. In this sense, we are also working on perfecting the development of avatars to transfer the user into the virtual environment in some work environments where, in addition to the person on the machine, the presence of an employee on the ground is also required.

«For this purpose we have used specific mats that allow the person to move while remaining on site, allowing an avatar to operate in the virtual environment by assisting other operators and vehicles in the training phase», concludes the co-founder of BTR Simulators.

