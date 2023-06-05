Robotic lawnmower without boundary wire: Einhell on offer at Obi

Robotic lawnmowers do a lot of the work for you in the garden and mow your lawn largely independently. The latest (and mostly expensive) technology are models without boundary wire. Obi currently has the Einhell* Freelexo Cam 350 robot lawn mower on offer. You can now get it for EUR 799.00 instead of EUR 949.95, saving almost EUR 150.00. And: Obi ships free of charge! There is currently no cheaper robotic lawnmower without a boundary wire anywhere else.

Einhell Freelexo Cam 350: robotic lawnmower without boundary wire ­for up to 350 square meters

The Freelexo robotic lawnmower without boundary wire from Einhell is part of the powerful Power X-Change series and is easy to use thanks to its clever functionality. The device finds its way around with a camera, has tilt, shock and lift sensors and can cope optimally with a gradient of up to 25 percent. The robotic lawnmower is suitable for lawns of up to 350 square meters and can be controlled via a built-in keypad on the device, with which you can program the mowing times.

However, the Freelexo Cam 350 only finds its way back to its charging station via a guide cable, which is included with a length of twelve metres. A magnetic tape is also included in the scope of delivery, which serves to protect mowing-free zones. You can use it, for example, when the flower bed is not sufficiently separated from the lawn. In this way you prevent the robot from catching the beautiful flowers.

Other features:

The lawnmower’s lithium-ion batteries can be combined with all Power-X-Change system devices

Anti-theft protection with a warning signal and PIN code

Cutting height adjustment for a lawn height between 20 and 60 millimeters

Including 2.5 Ah battery, a charging station, three spare blades, twelve meter guide wire, five meter magnetic tape, 20 fastening hooks and two connection clamps

Before you buy, you should find out whether the device is suitable for your garden

Ecovacs Goat G1: robotic lawnmower for up to 1,600 square meters

The Ecovacs Goat G1 robotic lawnmower is of interest to all those who have a considerably larger area to mow. The model is suitable for a lawn of up to 1600 square meters and manages to mow an average of 600 square meters per day. Compared to the robotic lawnmower from Einhell, this model is a lot more expensive, but on average the robotic lawnmower from Ecovacs is still one of the cheaper robotic lawnmower models on the market without a boundary wire. The Goat G1 does not need any guide or magnetic cables as it is equipped with GPS, radio and a camera. The setup and control works via app. However, small radio masts have to be set up in the garden so that the robot lawn mower can start its work. Mowing-free zones can also be set very easily in the app.

