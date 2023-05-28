Robotic lawnmowers can do this from 280 euros: The cheapest robotic lawnmowers up to 900 m²

But as we are used to from technology, the faithful robotic sheep are becoming cheaper and cheaper, especially those with a boundary wire. After correct installation, they now do their job reliably and completely independently. This saves the weekly ride over the green in summer. Autonomously driving robot lawn mowers are available for less than 300 euros, but the higher the price, of course, the variety of features increases. We explain what you have to consider for particularly cheap models up to 500 euros.

lawn area



Basically, the cheaper the robotic lawnmower, the smaller the area for which it is designed. For 300 to 500 euros, you primarily get models that are intended for up to 300 square meters. That doesn’t mean that they can’t do more, but the accessories are designed for the recommended property size and so is the battery size. We therefore advise not to significantly exceed the manufacturer’s recommendation. There are also a few models in the low price segment that can cover 700 or even 900 square meters a day.

All pictures of the robotic lawnmower Al-Ko Robolinho 300e in the test Al-Ko Robolinho 300e

Navigation



Basically there are two types of navigation: with and without perimeter wire. Mowers that rely on lawn sensors or (rare and expensive) GPS usually work without a wire. Neither of these exist in the price range of up to 500 euros, here you can only get models for which a boundary wire has to be laid in order to keep the robot’s zest for action in check. At the same time, this also represents the greatest amount of work with such a device. Depending on the structure of the property, laying the wire takes a few hours, even with a small area, if you add the necessary preparation time. Because this may also include the laying of curbs – which we always recommend. This is because even cheap models are better at catching stalks on the edge, as they can sometimes drive onto these curbs. Also, it looks neater.

Robots then drive around randomly within this wire enclosure until they either come across an obstacle or find the boundary wire. In both cases they turn and drive to the next obstacle. Intelligent navigation in lanes such as vacuum robots does not exist in the lowest price range up to 500 euros, above all robots from Bosch or GPS mowers drive.

Features



It has already been indicated: If you pay less money, you also get less technology. The good news: This primarily affects comfort functions. Most cheap models cannot be controlled via an app, but instead the user has to rely on simple control elements via buttons. This makes the setup, for example when programming mowing times, a bit more complicated, uncomfortable and time-consuming. After this step has been completed, such a simple robot lawn mower normally does its job without the need for further intervention.

However, should such a model get stuck in operation, users will mainly notice this by chance. Robotic lawnmowers with an app connection, on the other hand, send calls for help to the owner’s smartphone – at least most of the time. The Aldi mower Yardforce Compact 400 RiS (test report), for example, only sent calls for help to the app, but not as a push message. So if you don’t constantly look at the app, you won’t notice anything.

The connection technology used is important: Bluetooth and WLAN predominate in the lower price range. At least Bluetooth is only intended for easy operation of the robot on site due to the short range. Schedules can then be implemented much more easily by standing next to the model using a smartphone touchscreen than by pressing buttons on the robot. With WiFi, on the other hand, there is at least the theoretical possibility of making the calls for help described – provided the WiFi in the garden is strong enough. Our guide to fast internet in the garden with outdoor repeaters, mesh and co. can help you improve the connection strength outside of your own four walls.

All robots detect the boundary wire, some require an additional guide wire to be able to return to the charging station. They also use the chassis as a bumper to detect collisions. Some models, even in the cheap entry-level class, offer ultrasonic sensors to detect obstacles without touching them. But this usually also has a disadvantage: bushes hanging on the lawn are also regarded as a solid obstacle and the robotic lawnmower no longer squeezes through under them.

Special sensors or GPS as anti-theft protection are largely ignored. All, including the cheap mowers, have lifting and/or tilting sensors so that they switch off automatically when the robot is lifted and nobody can injure themselves on the cutting unit. A few inexpensive robotic lawnmowers also have a rain sensor, which is intended to prevent the device from mowing in the pouring rain. Although robot lawn mowers don’t usually break, the lawn clippings tend to clump together and remain in heaps on the green. This can affect the lawn in these areas, and it will then require a thorough cleaning of the mower.

In addition, the robotic lawnmowers automatically switch to a protection mode that prevents further input on the device as soon as they are lifted or switched off with the stop button. This is to prevent the devices from being stolen because a thief cannot put the device back into operation. Therefore, robot lawn mowers usually require a PIN code to be set. Every robotic lawnmower approved in Germany has the stop button mentioned as protection against malfunctions: Pressing the button, which is recognizable at first glance, stops the mower. There is no GPS for finding a stolen robot lawn mower up to 500 euros.

Other factors



We don’t find information about the cutting width that important. Manufacturers do, but whether a mower mows 18 or 20 centimeters in one pass is basically irrelevant on smaller properties. In any case, robotic lawnmowers are designed to drive every day in order to reach every corner of the garden using the random system described. This is the only way you can regularly cut off the tips of the lawn, which then provide nutrients as mulch during decomposition to strengthen the lawn. Cutting too long rots too slowly and does more harm than good. The width of the mower only becomes interesting for large lawn areas, since wider cutting paths theoretically speed up the mowing process. Inexpensive mowers up to 500 euros are usually not designed for areas larger than 1000 m² anyway.

We find the possible cutting heights more exciting. Most models up to 500 euros allow settings from 15 to 45 millimeters or from 20 to 60 millimeters in several stages. We always recommend a higher cutting height, as this allows the lawn to store more moisture, which means that it does not burn as quickly in summer. In addition, small flowers can also thrive in the lawn and thus make the ecologically rather unfavorable green carpet at least a little more interesting for insects. Of course, that has nothing to do with a typical English lawn.

Also important, depending on the property: the maximum incline. Models with single-digit degrees are actually almost exclusively suitable for almost flat lawns, but in the price range up to 500 euros there are also some models with a climbing ability of 20 degrees and more. But you should keep in mind that good climbing ability depends on various factors such as weight distribution and the number of driven wheels. With cheap models, the distribution is usually not optimal and there is only one driven axle, which is why they are basically not good climbers.

Not all manufacturers specify the volume, and this value is often kept secret, especially with inexpensive models. In principle, no modern robotic lawnmower is loud as long as it is well maintained and works. You can mostly hear the noise of the cut and the electric motor when driving – but both are so quiet that even a few meters away, only a gentle hissing can be heard in otherwise absolute silence. However, cheap models tend to be louder than expensive ones.

Especially with cheap models you should pay attention to the battery technology used. Because even if the majority of suppliers, even in the lowest price range, have long been using lithium-ion batteries, there are still a few models available with lead-acid batteries. In the long run, they suffer from the memory effect and thus lose performance more quickly, and the corresponding models also load much more slowly. We therefore advise against robot lawn mowers with lead-acid batteries. Models such as the Freelexo 350 from Einhell also have exchangeable batteries that are compatible with other cordless tools from the manufacturer. If you have several of them, you can see that as a plus.

Important, especially in small gardens: the minimum passage width. The boundary wire mentioned is not always laid at the same distance from obstacles across manufacturers. An AL-KO Robolinho 300e that we tried out, for example, requires a distance of at least 20 centimetres, while the Einhell Freelexo 350 requires 30 centimetres. Conversely, the Robolinho needs a passage width of at least 40 centimeters at a bottleneck, the Einhell mower 60 centimetres. With the Freelexo, it can literally get tight, especially in small gardens.

tips



It has already been indicated: the perimeter wire that comes with many robots is often quite short, and it is quickly used up, especially on properties with many cut-outs. In this case, it is better to provide supplies right away – then you will still have material later if you have to improve or repair something. In addition, the “cheap” robotic lawnmowers should also be protected, after all, 500 euros is a lot of money. So that the robotic sheep are not constantly exposed to wind, sun and rain, you should think about purchasing a robot garage. It is important to note whether the purchased robot requires a home that is open on both sides or a home with only one entrance and exit.

Conclusion

