Robots have (not) a crumple zone.

When two people bump into each other, it’s relatively safe. A human-robot crash, on the other hand, can end badly. Because robots are unfeeling beings. Still. Now they get from 3D Printing Solutions missed a skin that acts as a virtual crumple zone. Sensors ensure that the robot stops immediately in the event of a collision. The innovative 3D skin is a milestone in terms of occupational safety in cooperative robotics, especially for robot arms that are equipped with tools.

Ariane Lindemann in conversation with Sven Doll from 3D Printing Solutions.

Sales of robots capable of collaborating with humans are going through the roof. Where is this hype coming from?

The production systems currently in use are very much designed for series production, i.e. for products that always remain the same. This is because the production processes have mostly been perfected over the years with large robot systems. On the other hand, the demand for individual products is increasing. However, this means very complex reprogramming in the production process, which companies understandably shy away from. That is why cooperative robotics, i.e. the combination of robots and humans, is becoming increasingly important.

What is the distribution of tasks in human-robot collaboration?

The robot takes on the task of producing complex products with consistent quality extremely quickly and without showing signs of fatigue. Humans, on the other hand, can react to changing situations. This means that if it recognizes a change in the production process, it can intervene individually and support the robot accordingly.

Now comes a big “but”…?

Yes. In most cases, these robots are currently still behind a fence, a plexiglass pane or a light curtain that protects the robot from humans. However, this misses the goal of humans and robots working together on the same component at the same time.

The reason for this is the fear of a human-robot crash?

Exactly that. Because even if it is permitted from a purely technical point of view, it still represents a very high risk of danger to which people are exposed. Logically, very few people still have the confidence that a robot, which may weigh several tons, will actually stop when it touches you. The robots currently stop at the moment of the collision, but the contact was still there. If you imagine yourself running into a metal wall at only five or six km/h – it hurts and can lead to serious injuries. Employees’ reluctance to use such devices is therefore quite understandable.

This is particularly dangerous when tools are attached to the robot arms…

The greatest risk of all seldom comes from the robot arm itself, but from the end effector, the tool attached to the robot arm. This can be a gripper that takes on pick-to-place tasks, but also a welding device, a drill, a screwdriver or a saw blade. All these devices have one thing in common: they can be very dangerous.

With a robot that is housed ultra-safely, but at the end of which there is an industrial screwdriver that handles several thousand revolutions per minute, the risk is not really the robot. The probability of being hit by a screwdriver or a saw blade is far higher.

Your solution: love handles!

If you like: yes. In fact, we’re giving the robot a kind of human skin.

This skin has two purposes. First, to detect a touch and then initiate a stop signal or an evasive movement, as any human would do. Second, the softness and compliance of this skin allows for even more wiggle room for the robot to stop. We give it exactly this “fat pad” so that humans and robots can work closely together. Any collisions are cushioned by this 3D skin and the robot stops. For this purpose, the robot is equipped with a completely encased sensor that is adapted to the end effector and gives it a feeling.

“We give the robot a kind of human skin.”

Isn’t it rather time-consuming to construct a second skin for different end effectors each time?

An important point. Because we don’t have that many designers to be able to design everything anew each time for constantly changing applications. That’s why we thought about automating our entire construction. And here we are now as a startup.

And that’s where 3D printing comes in…

Exactly. We have found solutions that allow us to adapt curves to the most diverse geometries, for example on screwdrivers, drills, ultrasonic devices and others. We are currently trying to completely digitize or automate the work that previously had to be carried out by a design engineer. This means that we only specify the contour and this solution is automatically developed in the background for each geometry by entering parameters.

By combining the most diverse types of 3D printing on 3D printers, some of which we developed ourselves, we can now print the entire production of these elements in 3D – without the need for supporting structures. This means that apart from the screws, every component of our solution is additively manufactured and can therefore be exchanged, adapted and customized at any time.

What are the requirements for the material?

It has to be compliant, absorb shock and be flexible. Compliant materials are still very exotic in 3D printing at the moment. For us, a special TPU is the perfect material. For all other components, we use a wide variety of material combinations, a lot of fiber-reinforced materials, for example with carbon fiber. In high-temperature applications, it is important that all components are very stable and durable.

So is 3D printing also suitable for series production?

In any case. It is a misconception that 3D printing is not designed for serial production. However, some printers currently still require human intervention for loading and unloading. But here, too, we’re trying to distance ourselves a little from the fact that 3D printing always needs someone to oversee the whole thing, because that contradicts our automation approach.

For the development you probably need many different printers.

Yes, we now have a fleet of 30 to 40 printers of various types and sizes. These include some large-capacity 3D printers that can produce components over 1.60 meters in size. They are among the largest printers currently on the market.

That costs quite some money …

That was actually a problem at the beginning. Because when we were busy with development, the printers stood still. That was really annoying. We had production capacities, but we couldn’t use them ourselves. Then, quite quickly, we started to fill the empty capacity with services of 3D printing parts. This is our second mainstay at the moment. At the same time, we finance the entire development and save ourselves the search for investors.

Great idea. Also with regard to the fact that the companies that now have parts manufactured by you could become permanent customers…

That is our main goal. To bind them permanently for the 3D printing service, which works very well, and then of course to place our own products here afterwards. We try to consciously focus our marketing strategy on these customers and develop solutions that give us a unique selling proposition.

You were the first tenants in the Smart Production Park, which offers production spaces as well as offices. How do you benefit from it?

The Smart Production Park is the only location where office and production are under one roof. Previous offers were only pure office buildings. We are big fans of the “SPP”. When you work directly in production, you have constant feedback and can follow development steps in real time. Here in a 100 square meter printing park, we have all the options – from high-voltage current to compressed air – to produce, test products and explore new production possibilities. However, our vision is not to set up our entire production here at some point, we simply need the space to carry out tests and finance ourselves.

The nice ambience and the exchange in the startup environment and with other companies, access to end customers across the entire network, these are things that we have benefited from from the very beginning.

A platform is now also planned…

Yes. At the moment we are working on a platform where you can upload the components, which are then automatically started on our printer and sent out. We are currently trying to advertise this more in the Karlsruhe region. And we also want to produce prototypes for other companies and other start-ups and support them in the development phase. Actually, it was never planned that we would be involved in the manufacturing process, but in the meantime it has turned out to be the perfect synergy.