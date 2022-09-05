The Ifa in Berlin closes on September 6, and it is a success, even before knowing the numbers of exhibitors and visitors. They will arrive, as evidence of new records, absolute or even just relative to the last two editions, heavily influenced by the pandemic so as to be totally or partially virtual.

New prospectives

But the largest European consumer electronics fair is a success because, for once, it has managed to give itself a theme and believe in it, and in this way it has convinced exhibitors to participate, the media to write about it, companies to invest. The theme is not just a generic rebirth after Covid, or an even more banal return to normalcy (what normal, then?), But a mission, both difficult and indispensable: regain the trust of those who spend to buy electronic products, such as they are.

In reality, from this point of view, the pandemic has helped to reflect: forced within four walls, how would we have done without technology? Without a computer to work, without televisions to stream movies and series, without washing machines, vacuum cleaners and ovens to keep the house tidy and cook? Thus, if the lockdowns have forced us to reconsider our relationship with appliances, furniture, and in general with the domestic environment, on the other hand the current economic uncertainty advises against impulsive or purely voluptuous spending.

Smart and sustainable

And this is why, on the stages and between the stands of the Ifa, much has been said about sustainability and intelligence, but even more about flexibility, modularity, upgradeability, repairability. In short, everything that allows you to give value to an investment in technology, whether it is a washing machine or a soundbar. The duration finally becomes an important parameter, in declared contrast to the policies of planned obsolescence: the guarantees rise to five, ten, twenty years, even if for now, in the absence of specific legal constraints, they are more than anything else promises of the various producers. which will have to be put to the test of facts. But it is comforting to see that we begin to think in perspective: as well as over long periods, on a global scale, with the various smart platforms that begin to communicate with each other, with some attempts to share knowledge and patents for the common good, and above all with a vision for home automation that goes beyond the usual narrative of the connected refrigerator capable of sorting the missing foods on its own.

Thinking about tomorrow

In a survey commissioned by the IFA itself it turns out that, despite all the difficulties, consumers are willing to spend an average of 36% more to buy appliances of an energy efficiency class two levels higher than an identical device. They would also pay up to € 160, or 47%, more for a more energy efficient washing machine, they would gladly go up to € 500, well above the current average of € 360. And to have an easy-to-repair appliance, with guaranteed spare parts, they would also pay 25% more than a standard model. For the research 2,500 people were interviewed in Germany, France, the United States, China, India and Russia, so we are not sure how much it can be considered representative of Italian consumers, but it seems to us that the attention of consumers is growing in Italy too. for reasoned choices, which also consider other parameters in addition to the purchase price.

First of all, because there is an immediate advantage: more expensive devices, but with better energy efficiency, allow you to spend less on gas and electricity supplies, so they pay for themselves after some time. A class C refrigerator, for example, consumes an average of 32 euros less electricity every year than a class E model.Here is a suggestion for manufacturers: focus on numbers, since not everyone realizes the savings real. According to the survey, in fact, most consumers estimate savings on their bills between 11 and 25 euros.



Beosound Theater by Bang & Olufsen is a modular and upgradeable soundbar

Used

The study delves into attitudes towards the environment and social compatibility and reveals that refurbished devices are becoming increasingly popular. When buying a smartphone, half of the respondents consider used devices and almost a third have already bought them. The results also show a growing interest in second-hand washing machines and coffee machines: this is also a way to reduce the environmental impact.

Safe second-hand goods do not find space in the Messe, but in Berlin there are numerous shops that sell refurbished appliances, and the first chains on a national basis also arrive. And, if Swappie collects ever more conspicuous investments, there is a hi-fi champion like Bang & Olufsen that launches Beosound Theater, a super-powerful, super-equipped soundbar, top of the range also in terms of price (6000 euros), but focuses everything on modularity, repairability, possibility of updating and expansion for audio and video standards not yet invented. As if to say: the theme of longevity of the purchase concerns both commonly used appliances and goodies for connoisseurs and design lovers.

The promise of compatibility

You must be able to rely on household appliances, in everyday life as well as in unpredictable circumstances. And therefore, to combat accusations of planned obsolescence, the Digital Inverter motor of Samsung washers, dryers and refrigerators is guaranteed for 20 years. This is the longest guarantee period ever offered by the company: even in this way, confidence in the future is built and an expense is justified, which in these uncertain times is less and less impulsive and more and more reasoned.

Samsung then focuses on the Smart Things platform, open to 300 other brands and with 230 million users, to finally make sense of the connected home: it is possible to keep devices under control to avoid unnecessary waste and optimize performance. LG announces entry into the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA), an organization dedicated to developing and enhancing the smart home experience through a secure and interoperable home connection ecosystem. In addition to LG, the Alliance includes 13 other global brands as members, including Samsung, Arçelik, Electrolux, Haier, GE Appliances and Trane Technologies. The Alliance is responsible for enabling perfect compatibility between devices and services developed by different manufacturers thanks to the enhancement and implementation of guidelines on Cloud-to-Cloud (C2C) interoperability.

This is also a good sign: if you decide to switch from one platform to another, from one voice assistant to another, you will no longer have to change all the devices and set parameters and permissions. At least, that’s the promise of the producers present in Berlin.