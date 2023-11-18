Rocket Arena quietly removed from sale: What happened?

EA and Final Strikes Games quietly remove Rocket Arena from sale

In a surprising move, EA and Final Strikes Games have quietly removed their 3vs3 arena shooter, Rocket Arena, from sale earlier this week. The game’s Steam page now displays a notification stating “Dff5e2d4bae5e4128a3a5d3f46d5a8791 is no longer available on the Rocket Arena Steam store.” Meanwhile, the EA Store suggests disappointed fans to “browse our game” in light of the game’s removal.

No official reason has been given for Rocket Arena’s delisting, but it can be assumed that the game struggled to find and maintain its audience. The last update for the game was more than two years ago on September 21, 2021, indicating a lack of ongoing support and content updates.

It is unclear whether the decision to remove Rocket Arena from sale is temporary or permanent, but for fans of the game, it comes as a disappointment. The game, which initially garnered attention for its unique 3vs3 multiplayer battles, seems to have fallen out of favor with both the developers and the player base.

As of now, there is no indication of whether Rocket Arena will make a return or if the game will be re-evaluated and potentially relaunched in the future. For now, it seems that Rocket Arena is no longer available for purchase, leaving fans to wonder what led to its sudden removal.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

Share this: Facebook

X

