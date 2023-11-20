Rocket launches worldwide in 2023: All details and background information about the next Soyuz 2.1a launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information about upcoming and past rocket launches and NASA missions. You can find out here which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Soyuz 2.1a will be on.

When is the next Soyuz 2.1a launch?

The next start time window for the Soyuz 2.1a is currently Thursday, November 23rd, 2023. The rocket is scheduled to begin its journey into space between 8:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Status: The current T-0 has been confirmed by official or reliable sources.

The launch service provider of the Soyuz 2.1a is the Russian Space Forces. This is a government service provider.

Over this link You can see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting departure on Google Maps. The location is Plesetsk Cosmodrome, Russian Federation, more precisely: Unknown Pad. A total of 1,663 flights have taken off from here so far. The specific location currently has a total of 0 completed launches. You can find out more information about the location here.

This is what we know about the mission “Bars-M No. 5”:

The Soyuz 2.1a flight is a government flight with the attribute “Top Secret”.

Note: Payload identity uncertain.

Bars-M is the second incarnation of the Bars project, which was launched in the mid-1990s with the aim of developing a successor to the Komtea class of space surveillance satellites. The original Bars project was canceled in the early 2000s. In 2007, TsSKB-Progress was contracted to develop Bars-M, which reportedly replaced the Yantar-based service module with a newly developed advanced service module.

The Bars-M satellites feature an electro-optical camera system called Karat, designed and built by the Leningrad Optical Mechanical Association (LOMO), as well as a dual laser altimeter instrument that provides topographic images, stereo images, altimeter data and high-resolution images a ground resolution of about one meter.

The Soyuz 2.1a starts its mission in the sun-synchronous orbit. A sun-synchronous orbit is an orbit around a planet whose orbital plane experiences the same change in rotation as that of the planet orbiting the sun. The sun-synchronous orbit is primarily used for weather, exploration, research and solar observation satellites.

All information about Soyuz 2.1a | Bars-M No. 5 (?) at a glance:

RocketSoyuz 2.1aFull nameSoyuz 2.1aLaunch service providerRussian Space ForcesMission nameBars-M No. 5Mission TypeGovernment Flight Top Secret CategoryLaunch Time11/23/2023OrbitSun-synchronous OrbitStatusReady for LaunchCountryRUSLocationPlesetsk Cosmodrome, Russian Federation

The last time this information was updated is: 18.11.2023at 10:56 a.m.

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]. +++

