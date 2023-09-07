Rocket launches worldwide in 2023: All information about the Long March 4C launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Long March 4C is on.

When was the last Long March 4C launch?

The last start time window for the Long March 4C is currently Wednesday, September 6th, 2023. The rocket is scheduled to start its journey into space between 6:06 p.m. and 6:29 p.m.

Status: The launch vehicle successfully delivered its payload(s) to the target orbit(s).

The launch service provider Long March 4C is the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation. This is a government service provider.

Over this link you can see where the missile was stationed on google maps. The location is Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, People’s Republic of China, more precisely: Launch Area 4 (SLS-2 / 603). A total of 205 flights have taken off from here to date. The specific location currently has a total of 106 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

To keep up to date with all astro and space news, we also recommend our Astro and space news ticker on Twitter.

This is what we know about the “Yaogan 33-03” mission:

The flight of the Long March 4C is a government flight with the attribute “Top Secret”.

The Yaogan 33-03 is a Chinese military “remote sensing satellite” of unknown purpose.

The Long March 4C starts its mission in the sun-synchronous orbit. A sun-synchronous orbit is an orbit around a planet whose orbital plane experiences the same change in rotation as that of the orbited planet around the sun. The sun-synchronous orbit is primarily used for weather, reconnaissance, research and solar observation satellites.

All information about Long March 4C | Yaogan 33-03 at a glance:

RocketLong March 4CFull NameLong March 4CLaunch Service ProviderChina Aerospace Science and Technology CorporationMission NameYaogan 33-03Mission TypeTop Secret Category Government FlightLaunch Time09/06/2023OrbitSun-synchronous OrbitStatusLaunched SuccessfullyLandCHNLocationJiuquan Satellite Launch Center, People’s Republic of China

The last update time for this information is the 07.09.2023at 04:31.

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact zettel@news.de. +++

Asteroids near Earth? You can find out which rocks are approaching the earth in 2022 here. We also give you daily on this page an overview of the asteroids that are near the earth today.

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

