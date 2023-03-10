Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Long March 4C is on.

This information is known for the successful launch of the Long March 4C:

The last start time window for the Long March 4C is currently on Thursday, March 9th, 2023. The rocket is scheduled to start its journey into space between 10:33 p.m. and 11:17 p.m.

Status: The launch vehicle successfully delivered its payload(s) to the target orbit(s).

The launch service provider Long March 4C is the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation. This is a government service provider.

Over this link you can see where the missile was stationed on google maps. The location is Taiyuan, People’s Republic of China, more precisely: Launch Complex 9. A total of 120 flights have taken off from here so far. The specific location currently has a total of 42 completed launches.

This is what we know about the “Tianhui-6 A/B” mission:

The Long March 4C flight is a geoscientific reconnaissance flight.

Described as a satellite for mapping purposes, details TBD.

The Long March 4C starts its mission in the sun-synchronous orbit. A sun-synchronous orbit is an orbit around a planet whose orbital plane experiences the same change in rotation as that of the orbited planet around the sun. The sun-synchronous orbit is primarily used for weather, reconnaissance, research and solar observation satellites.

All information about Long March 4C | Tianhui-6 A/B at a glance:

rocket Long March 4C Full name Long March 4C launch service provider China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation Missionsname Tianhui-6 A/B Mission type Geoscientific exploration flight start time 09.03.2023 Orbit sun-synchronous orbit Status started successfully Land CHN Location Taiyuan, People’s Republic of China

The last update time for this information is the 09.03.2023at 11:33 p.m.

+++ Editor’s note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]news.de. +++

