Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Long March 4C will be on.

This information is known about the upcoming launch of the Long March 4C:

The next start time window for the Long March 4C is currently Sunday, April 16, 2023. The rocket is scheduled to start its journey into space between 01:28 and 01:51 exactly.

Status: The current T-0 has been confirmed by official or reliable sources.

The launch service provider Long March 4C is the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation. This is a government service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Jiuquan, People’s Republic of China, more precisely: Launch Area 4 (SLS-2 / 603). A total of 190 flights have taken off from here to date. The specific location currently has a total of 93 successful launches. Find out more information about the location here.

To keep up to date with all astro and space news, we also recommend our Astro and space news ticker on Twitter.

What is Long March 4C’s mission?

The Long March 4C flight is a geoscientific reconnaissance flight.

Fengyun-3G is a special low-Earth orbit precipitation-gauging satellite of the FY-3 series of Chinese weather satellites, previously named FY-3RM-1. It was previously designated FY-3RM-1 as the first flight unit in the FY-3RM program.

The Long March 4C starts its mission in the low earth orbit. This is located at an altitude of 200 to 2,000 kilometers. LEO rides are the lowest energy and easiest to get to. Spacecraft need about 100 minutes to orbit the earth and can move at about 7 km/s. The radio contact to a ground station is a maximum of 15 minutes per round trip. Low Earth orbit is primarily used for manned spaceflight, but also for spy satellites, astronomical satellites, as well as Earth exploration and weather satellites, amateur radio satellites, global communications systems, and research and technology testing satellites.

All information about Long March 4C | Fengyun-3G at a glance:

rocket Long March 4C Full name Long March 4C launch service provider China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation Missionsname Fengyun-3G Mission type Geoscientific exploration flight start time 16.04.2023 Orbit low earth orbit Status ready to go Land CHN Location Jiuquan, People’s Republic of China

The last update time for this information is the 12.04.2023at 06:22.

+++ Editor’s note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]news.de. +++

Asteroids near Earth? You can find out which rocks are approaching the earth in 2022 here. We also give you daily on this page an overview of the asteroids that are near the earth today.

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de