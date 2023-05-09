Rocket launches worldwide in 2023: All information about the next Nuri launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. You can find out here which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Nuri will be on.

When is the next Nuri start?

The next start time window for the Nuri is currently Wednesday, May 24th, 2023. The rocket is scheduled to start its journey into space between 08:54 and 09:54 exactly.

Status: The current T-0 has been confirmed by official or reliable sources.

The launch service provider Nuri is the Korea Aerospace Research Institute. This is a government service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Naro Space Center, South Korea, more precisely: LC-2. A total of 5 flights have taken off from here so far. The specific location currently has a total of 2 launches completed. Find out more information about the location here.

What is Nuri’s mission?

The flight of the Nuri is a geoscientific reconnaissance flight.

Third flight of the KSLV-II launch vehicle “Nuri” carrying NEXTSat-2 and SNIPE A to D.

The Nuri starts her mission in the sun-synchronous orbit. A sun-synchronous orbit is an orbit around a planet whose orbital plane experiences the same change in rotation as that of the orbited planet around the sun. The sun-synchronous orbit is primarily used for weather, reconnaissance, research and solar observation satellites.

All information about Nuri | NEXTSat-2 & SNIPE at a glance:

rocket Nuri Full name KSLV-2 Nuri launch service provider Korea Aerospace Research Institute Missionsname NEXTSat-2 & SNIPE Mission type Geoscientific exploration flight start time 24.05.2023 Orbit sun-synchronous orbit Status ready to go Land KOR Location Naro Space Center, South Korea

The last update time for this information is the 08.05.2023at 8:36 p.m.

