Home » Rocket launches worldwide in 2023: all the details and background information about the next Falcon 9 launch
Technology

Rocket launches worldwide in 2023: all the details and background information about the next Falcon 9 launch

by admin
Rocket launches worldwide in 2023: all the details and background information about the next Falcon 9 launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Falcon 9 will be on.

This information is known about the upcoming launch of the Falcon 9:

The exact start time for the Falcon 9 is currently scheduled for Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 11:34 p.m.

Status: The official confirmation is still pending – the current date is known with some certainty.

The launch service provider Falcon 9 is SpaceX. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Kennedy Space Center, FL, USA, more precisely: Launch Complex 39A. A total of 218 flights have taken off from here to date. The specific location currently has a total of 160 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

To keep up to date with all astro and space news, we also recommend our Astro and space news ticker on Twitter.

What is Falcon 9’s mission?

The Falcon 9 flight is a space tourism flight operated for study or pleasure trips.

It is a Crew Dragon flight for the private company Axiom Space. The mission will carry a professionally trained commander and three private astronauts to and from the International Space Station. This crew will remain aboard the space station for at least eight days.

See also  The new CEO of YouTube to employees: we will focus on AI, streaming, games and podcasts

The Falcon 9 starts its mission in the low earth orbit. This is located at an altitude of 200 to 2,000 kilometers. LEO rides are the lowest energy and easiest to get to. Spacecraft need about 100 minutes to orbit the earth and can move at about 7 km/s. The radio contact to a ground station is a maximum of 15 minutes per round trip. Low Earth orbit is primarily used for manned spaceflight, but also for spy satellites, astronomical satellites, as well as Earth exploration and weather satellites, amateur radio satellites, global communications systems, and research and technology testing satellites.

All information about Falcon 9 Block 5 | Axiom Space Mission 2 at a glance:

rocket Falcon 9
Full name Falcon 9 Block 5
launch service provider SpaceX
Missionsname Axiom Space Mission 2
Mission type space tourism
start time 17.05.2023
Orbit low earth orbit
Status confirmed
Land the USA
Location Kennedy Space Center, FL, USA

The last update time for this information is the 01.05.2023at 05:04.

+++ Editor’s note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]news.de. +++

Asteroids near Earth? You can find out which rocks are approaching the earth in 2022 here. We also give you daily on this page an overview of the asteroids that are near the earth today.

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

You may also like

Tackling the multicloud era, VMware’s services debut

Bigger than a laptop! Apple rumored to be...

shepherds don’t know their sheep, but it’s the...

Grand Theft Auto V’s most annoying vehicle just...

Upgrading an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 8GB GPU...

USB ports at a glance and what to...

The Opera One browser not only adds AI...

China 2023 Internet, eSIM, VPN, Roaming, Airalo field...

Just like operating a physical button, researchers propose...

Nobody expected this cell phone

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy