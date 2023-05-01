Rocket launches worldwide in 2023: all the details and background information about the next Falcon 9 launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Falcon 9 will be on.

This information is known about the upcoming launch of the Falcon 9:

The exact start time for the Falcon 9 is currently scheduled for Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 11:34 p.m.

Status: The official confirmation is still pending – the current date is known with some certainty.

The launch service provider Falcon 9 is SpaceX. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Kennedy Space Center, FL, USA, more precisely: Launch Complex 39A. A total of 218 flights have taken off from here to date. The specific location currently has a total of 160 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

What is Falcon 9’s mission?

The Falcon 9 flight is a space tourism flight operated for study or pleasure trips.

It is a Crew Dragon flight for the private company Axiom Space. The mission will carry a professionally trained commander and three private astronauts to and from the International Space Station. This crew will remain aboard the space station for at least eight days.

The Falcon 9 starts its mission in the low earth orbit. This is located at an altitude of 200 to 2,000 kilometers. LEO rides are the lowest energy and easiest to get to. Spacecraft need about 100 minutes to orbit the earth and can move at about 7 km/s. The radio contact to a ground station is a maximum of 15 minutes per round trip. Low Earth orbit is primarily used for manned spaceflight, but also for spy satellites, astronomical satellites, as well as Earth exploration and weather satellites, amateur radio satellites, global communications systems, and research and technology testing satellites.

All information about Falcon 9 Block 5 | Axiom Space Mission 2 at a glance:

rocket Falcon 9 Full name Falcon 9 Block 5 launch service provider SpaceX Missionsname Axiom Space Mission 2 Mission type space tourism start time 17.05.2023 Orbit low earth orbit Status confirmed Land the USA Location Kennedy Space Center, FL, USA

The last update time for this information is the 01.05.2023at 05:04.

+++ Editor’s note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]news.de. +++

