Rocket launches worldwide in 2023: all the details and background information about the next Zhuque-2 launch

When is the next Zhuque-2 launch?

The next start time window for the Zhuque-2 is currently on Wednesday, July 12th, 2023. The rocket is scheduled to start its journey into space between 05:53 and 08:14 exactly.

Status: The current T-0 has been confirmed by official or reliable sources.

The launch service provider Zhuque-2 is the LandSpace. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, People’s Republic of China, more precisely: Launch Area 96. A total of 196 flights have taken off from here so far. The specific location currently has a total of 1 successful launches. Find out more information about the location here.

This is what we know about the “Flight 2” mission:

The flight of the Zhuque-2 is a test flight.

Second flight of the new Methalox rocket developed by Chinese start-up LandSpace. If successful, this will be the first successful use of methane/liquid oxygen fueled rocket engines for delivery into orbit and beyond.

The Zhuque-2 starts its mission in the sun-synchronous orbit. A sun-synchronous orbit is an orbit around a planet whose orbital plane experiences the same change in rotation as that of the orbited planet around the sun. The sun-synchronous orbit is primarily used for weather, reconnaissance, research and solar observation satellites.

All information about Zhuque-2 | Flight 2 at a glance:

RocketZhuque-2Full NameZhuque-2Launch Service ProviderLandSpaceMission NameFlight 2Mission TypeTest FlightLaunch Time2023-07-12OrbitSun-synchronous OrbitStatusReady for LaunchLandCHNLocationJiuquan Satellite Launch Center, People’s Republic of China

The last update time for this information is the 08.07.2023at 08:44.

